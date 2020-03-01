MERRILL — The story of the Lost River boys basketball team starts back in fourth grade.
Rival and foe became teammate and friend when Merrill and Malin Elementary schools joined together once students got to seventh grade in basketball.
If someone didn’t like someone else, it didn’t matter. The boys basketball program has gone through loads of adversity. The seniors on the team this year have had three different head coaches.
It was not a pretty picture when the players started their first season; they were 6-17 overall as freshmen. The program was rough then, with some spectators even arguing the junior varsity was better than the varsity.
The Raiders were not happy and changed things in a heartbeat — last year’s team was the first team to make it to the final eight in the state tournament since the year 2003.
This year, it was not meant to be as the Raiders season was cut a game short when they lost to Santiam Saturday, 56-44.
The Raiders were bombarded by poor shooting in the first half, as Santiam’s Chaz Storm made five 3-pointers in the first two quarters alone.
The Raiders were stopped in their tracks in the second quarter when they were unable to score a field goal. They came up with only three free throws in the second.
Santiam broadened its lead at the start of the third, increasing its advantage to 20 points in the first minutes.
Jimmy Lyman was the spark for the Raiders.
His 3-pointer narrowed the lead to 46-37 with 5:28 left in the contest. It was the closest Lost River got.
“I think these memories will last forever,” Lyman said. “I bet you we will still play after this in some pick-up game or something.”
Lyman ended with 10 points, while fellow senior Aiden McAuliffe led the game with 11 points. The loss of his presence was felt after he fouled out a little past halfway through the fourth, which was when the Raiders made their final push.
“The loss tonight does not make anything different because I love playing with these guys,” Lost River senior Kameron Moore said. “Our junior varsity team was probably better than our varsity team when we were freshmen. Overcoming when we had a losing season and getting all the way to Pendleton is a really big achievement for the school.”
Lyman and Moore played against one another when they were in Merrill and Malin Elementary but played with each other as soon as they were in seventh grade.
“It was all about me when I came in my freshman year,” Moore said.”Coach Dunlea, on the football team, taught me a lot about being selfless. Overcoming my mental stuff has made a big difference for me.
“We had a lot of seniors. A lot of people complained of playing time. I had problems with it, too. I thought to myself, if we are going to win, we are going to win as a team. Basketball is not a one man sport.
“We have been through some fights,” he continued. “There is no doubt about that, but we made it through.”