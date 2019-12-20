MERRILL—The Raiders were stifling.
Behind a lock-down defensive effort and patient, smart scoring, Lost River boys basketball outpaced the Gold Beach Panthers 75-42 Friday at Lost River to advance to a 6-2 start.
From the onset, the Raiders dominated, controlled the tempo and forced the Panthers into errors.
“We ran the offense well, played as a team, outhustled them,” Lost River senior Axel Ramos said.
Ramos had eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, while junior Carston Hartman powered the Raiders’ offense with a game-high seven 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 25 points off 53% shooting. He added two rebounds, an assist and a steal to the 33-point decision.
For Gold Beach, freshman powerhouse Gianni Altman ran the Panthers' offense, scoring half of their points with 21 behind five 3-pointers.
The Raiders opened with defensive pressure to hold the Panthers to just five points in the first eight minutes, while the Raiders managed five 3-pointers.
In the second quarter, the Panthers were just unlucky from the field as the ball teased in-and-out of the basket on several occasions. Gold Beach was getting good looks but taking bad shots. Meanwhile, the Raiders capitalized on breakaways, second-chance points and down-low looks to senior Aiden McAuliffe, who finished with 10 points.
With a 24-lead at halftime, Lost River’s dominance continued into the second half, even as the Raiders’ second-string team took over. The Panthers couldn’t break through their slump and finished 74-42.
The decisive win is good for the Raiders, Hartman said. As the season goes on, Lost River can draw confidence and motivation from games like Fridays’.
“It brings the team more hype,” Ramos said. “It makes us more prepared and more ready for the next, upcoming games.”
Hartman added: “I think it brings not only confidence to our team, but I think it brings more fans, which helps us out more in the long run.”
The long run being a return to the Class 2A state tournament in Pendleton.
“I think we’re all just trying to improve from last year,” Hartman said. “We made it a long way, but I think we’re all hungry for a little bit more.”