MERRILL — Following a four-overtime game between Lost River boys and Butte Falls, Lost River girls basketball made quick work of the Loggers in a 54-17 win Tuesday night to remain undefeated in the Southern Cascade League.
The Raiders denied the Loggers in the first quarter, sprinting to a 16-0 lead. Their dominance continued as Lost River secured a 30-point halftime lead.
As the Raiders’ bench and JV players who had swung up for the game got some time on the court, the Loggers found 13 points in the second half and held Lost River to 20.
The Raiders played selfishly, with all but two players scoring. Kelly Camacho led for Lost River with nine points, followed by Angela Taylor with eight and Ashleigh Taylor with seven.
Valerie Aguirre and Valerie O’Neill grabbed eight rebounds apiece, a team-high.