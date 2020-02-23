MERRILL — It felt like rock bottom.
The Lost River girls basketball team was embarrassed after they lost 52-21 to Burns in their own tournament.
The Raiders went on to lose their following four games by an average of 20 points, and looked like the team was dead in the water.
Undoubtedly, Raiders head coach Randy Denson chose a tough schedule for a reason.
In the end, the Raiders had one of their more remarkable seasons and went undefeated (12-0) in the Southern Cascade League — the first time in recent memory the team has gone undefeated.
Now, the Raiders can call themselves league champions after a 37-32 victory at home Saturday against the Lakeview Honkers.
“Our preseason was really tough, and all those games really helped us for tonight. It is what we always said that preseason is, to help us for postseason and beyond,” Angela Taylor said. “We have never done this before. Knowing that we are a part of something is great. Once we have graduated, we will still be able to say that we have left our mark here at Lost River.”
In a low scoring matchup, Taylor led the Raiders with 10 points, though she was held to zero points in the final quarter. Hannah Suba was the leading scorer for Lakeview and ended with nine points.
Dally Evans helped bring the Honkers closer with a 3-pointer with 53.2 left to have her team trail, 35-32.
Ashleigh Taylor was then fouled and sank two free throws with 35 seconds on the clock.
Tyler McNeley then had a chance for a 3-pointer but it failed to fall, and Lakeview was unable to score again.
“It was all about the mind game. Coming into our junior year, no one was really sure what the program was going to be like,” Ashleigh Taylor said. “The whole program showed that we can play basketball with the best in the state.”
Denson, in his second season coaching, has helped propel the Raiders to back-to-back league championships.
Angela and Ashleigh Taylor, the team’s two captains, have been playing varsity basketball all four years.
“He (Denson) really cared about the program and it is a really great way to end all of our careers. Our older brother, he is four years older and he would always push us. We did not like it in the moment but we have gotten stronger because of it,” Angela Taylor said. “We fight but then we are like best friends again.”
“Some of my biggest fights with her have been about basketball,” Ashleigh Taylor said. “Playing with her, growing up with her, she has really made me into a better player. If we do not meet those expectations, we get really frustrated with ourselves.”
The Honkers have made do with only eight players on their roster this season, and the void of three of its starters.
Samantha Conley was sidelined for the season after an ACL tear. Audrey Rucker and Trinity Brewster also struggled with injuries this season.
Conley was the team’s leading scorer last season.
Suba spent more time in the Lakeview rotation this year.
“We feel like we can do a lot more. We are such a small school. They do not realize we have potential to do what we can do,” Suba said. “I was thrown into the rotation more this year after last year, I subbed in for people. I am glad that I was able to play more.”
“We are more alive when we press. It was exciting when I hit that 3-pointer at the end. It felt like we could do it,” Evans said. “It has been rough. We have had three different coaches. We have had to come together when we could not really count on someone staying for us. We had to be there for each other.”