MERRILL — It had to be annoying to hear the chants. For two consecutive years, the Lost River girls basketball team was right there, a game away from the final eight of the OSAA state tournament.
Portland Christian was loud, rowdy after it beat the Raiders Saturday, 42-35; and to Lost River, it was obnoxious.
After all, the two teams’ locker rooms were side by side, with the Royals celebration echoing into Lost River’s room.
The loss was all the more eerie since the Raiders were in the same situation last year but fell to Central Linn.
“Last year, we fell apart at the very end, and this year, all our focus was to stay together,” Lost River senior Daniela Duran said. “We are weird, I guess you could say. On the court, we get frustrated and yell at each other but after the game it is like ‘I love you.’
“Last year, we would just think of basketball, basketball, basketball. This year, we were just thinking of family, family, family.”
The Raiders and Royals had a see-saw fourth quarter, with four lead changes.
A basket by Duran gave Lost River the lead back, 31-30. The excitement grew even more after a putback from Valeria Aguirre made the lead three points.
But Portland Christian changed the atmosphere with consecutive baskets by Leah Zallee and led, 34-33, with 2:36 left.
After a failed 3-pointer by Ashleigh Taylor, a Royals driving layup gave Portland Christian a three-point lead.
Angela Taylor did not let the Raiders crumble and fall, picking off a pass and running to the rim for a basket. Damary Roman came up with a crucial steal in the following possession.
Aguirre was unable to give her team the lead back, with two missed free-throw opportunities.
Portland Christian’s Olivia Stumetz then made two pressure free throws to push the lead back, 38-35.
With 24.9 left, Angela Taylor created space for a 3-pointer four feet beyond the arc that bounced twice on the rim but just escaped the net.
The Raiders earned the ball back off an offensive rebound, and Raiders head coach Randy Denson called a timeout.
The play out of the timeout was for Angela Taylor to set a screen for Camacho, which worked, but her 3-pointer still did not fall.
The Royals then added two more free throws that put Lost River away.
“When we got to sit down and got a break, it felt amazing to see the crowd cheer us on every time we made a basket,” Roman said. “I think last year we did not really get that support. The boys got more support. It felt like they were actually rooting for us this year.”
Roman and Duran made the most of an opportunity their sophomore season after former players Rachel Parks and Chelsea O’Grady both had season-ending ACL injuries.
Roman and Duran give credit to Angela and Ashleigh Taylor, who first asked them to be a part of the basketball program in middle and elementary school.
“They dragged me into it, too, in fourth grade. They recruited us,” Duran said.
“It does not matter what position you are in. You can do it,” Roman said. “Stay focused. Keep your mind in it. Smile and you got it.”