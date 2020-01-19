GLIDE — Lost River boys basketball picked up its third straight win in a 52-35 road win over Glide to remain undefeated in Southern Cascade League play.
A 23-point second-quarter handed the Raiders a 31-18 lead at the halftime break. Lost River came out and held the Wildcats to just three points in the third to extend their lead to 21 points, double Glide’s effort. The Raiders carried the momentum to the final buzzer for the league win.
Lost River’s Junior Pena led all scorers with 21 points and five of the Raiders’ seven 3-pointers. Carston Hartman added 11 points.
Bonanza 51, Illinois Valley 74
CAVE JUNCTION — After dropping a Southern Cascade League road game at Illinois Valley 74-51, Bonanza boys basketball is still looking for its first league win.
The Antlers, 0-2, managed to stick close to the Cougars through the first half, trailing six and five points in each quarter for an 11-point deficit at the break.
Bonanza struggled after the halftime, dropping a 22-7 quarter in Illinois Valley’s favor to trail 26 points at the end of the third. The Antlers shortened the Cougars lead to 23 in the fourth, but couldn’t overcome their early game woes.
Despite the loss, Bonanza’s WD Kness led all scorers with 22 points and had all but one of the Antler’s six 3-pointers, while Andrew Ibarra added 15 points.
Saturday Girls Basketball
Bonanza 25, Illinois Valley 29
CAVE JUNCTION — After opening the season with three straight wins, Bonanza girls basketball split the preseason 5-6, but as Southern Cascade League has started, the Antlers have struggled to keep up.
In a 29-25 loss to Illinois Valley Saturday, Bonanza is now 0-2 in league.
The Antlers got off to a slow start but rallied in the second to trail just one point at the halftime break, but the third quarter proved fatal for Bonanza as the Antlers slipped to a 21-13 deficit.
A 12-8 final quarter for the Antlers wasn’t enough to secure the league win.
Jada Gallagher led for Bonanza with eight points, while Jaycie Schooler added seven off 5-7 free-throw shooting. Nevaeh Nelson added a team-high seven rebounds to the Antlers’ efforts.