MERRILL — For the first time in school history, in the same year, the boys and girls programs at Lost River have finished undefeated in the Southern Cascade League in the process of earning a league title.
The Raiders were able to flick away Butte Falls Saturday and won, 47-43. The Loggers were the more aggressive team at the start and carried a lead for most of the first half.
Butte Fall’s Colby Wood lit up the first half and helped the Loggers earn a six-point lead by halftime as he made three 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Wood’s stellar shooting five feet from the three-point line was deadly. He gave his team its largest lead, 24-15, with 6:21 left in the third after his fourth 3-pointer.
Lost River quickly closed the gap.
The teams were tied 36-all as 4:39 remained.
A 3-pointer by Jose Murillo, followed by a bucket by Aidan McAuliffe gave the Raiders a brief advantage, 43-38, with 1:42 left.
Devin Malcolm then scored quickly but Murillo responded with back-to-back free throws made.
Malcolm did not allow his team to go away and made a 3-pointer to trail, 45-43, with 26 ticks on the clock.
With the hope to steal, Nicolas Junior Pena found McAuliffe in the paint after the Logger defense tried to close in and made a layup.
With 7.9 left, Malcolm failed to connect on a 3-pointer. He earned the rebound and tried to dunk for a quick basket but time expired as he missed.
“I had to do whatever to make it easier for my guys to get open,” Zaidyn Nicolet said. “I am not a real big scorer, so they were probably like ‘I am going to leave him open because this is not our focus.’ We found a way to find open spots. Then they realized it was not just one person scoring, it was the team.”
McAuliffe led Lost River with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Nicolet ended with 10 points. Axel Ramos also scored 10 points.
“Going into the locker room, we knew we had more to give. Our coach (Jeff Baker) kind of whipped us into shape. The crowd got into it and they could not keep up,” McAuliffe said. “He (Baker) was flexing and yelling a lot and got us into it. You could tell, if you watch the film, we were not running or diving after loose balls, other than Zaidyn. I know I didn’t.
“That second half, we hustled. It was the difference … was because of coach.”
Murillo was crucial when it mattered after he did not play the first three quarters.
“I knew I had to come out well because the last game, I did not do that. I turned the ball over within a couple of possessions. I knew I had to get everyone going,” Murillo said. “I woke up and said ‘today is going to be a dogfight. We have to be ready to play. We have to be ready to execute. We have to be ready to finish.’”
Lost River has now won back-to-back league championships.
“When we were kids, we were always talking about my cousin and his (Pena) brother playing together and how good they were. Now, we are them and getting an opportunity to do something better than what they did,” McAuliffe said.
“They did not even make it to Pendleton, so I have the bragging rights,” Pena said.
“Ever since we were little though, since sixth, everyone from our community has supported us. They told us we were going to be doing great things when we got to high school. Everyone has been excited to watch us play throughout our high school careers. Putting Lost River out there is our main goal.”