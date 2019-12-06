YREKA — Henley girls’ basketball opened its season with a win over Mt. Shasta at the Yreka Tournament Thursday night in a 59-31 rout of the Bears.
Guard Raigan Loney had an impressive senior-year debut with a double-double in points and steals. She led the Hornets with 17 points, 15 steals, six rebounds and six assists.
Off the glass, junior Carli Moore led Henley with seven rebounds. She added seven points to her resume and a perfect night from the free-throw line where she went 3-3.
Senior Alexandria Sharp was the Hornets’ second-highest scorer with 14 points.
Henley got off to a slow start in Yreka, trailing their California opponents by four points at the end of the first quarter, but the Hornets gained momentum as the game progressed and finished with a 21-4 final quarter.
The Hornets will stay in Yreka through Saturday with games Friday and Saturday.
Antlers 44, Warriors 16
OAKRIDGE — After beating Hosanna Christian Wednesday, Bonanza girls’ basketball continued its domination Thursday in Oakridge in a 44-16 win over the Warriors to open its season with two straight wins.
Senior Nevaeh Nelson led the Antlers with a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds.
Junior Jaycie Schooler followed with 12 points, including a 3-pointer, six rebounds, three of the Antlers’ four assists and a team-high eight steals.
The Antlers and Warriors were nearly even through the first half, with Bonanza taking a one-point lead into halftime, but the Antlers surged ahead behind a 29-4 second-half for the win.
Boys Basketball
Antlers 43, Warriors 23
OAKRIDGE — Behind a 16-2 first quarter, the Antlers came out with a 43-23 win in Oakridge against the Warriors.
Junior Isaac Arres led Bonanza with 10 points followed closely by freshman Allen Hill, who had nine.
The Antlers came out hot with a 16-point first quarter that overpowered Bonanza through the next two quarters. The Warriors finally outscored the Antlers in the final quarter, but the 12-9 advantage wasn’t enough for a comeback, giving Bonanza the road win.