Powered by 14 points in the first half from Henley post Braden Lawrie, the Hornets were able to beat Mazama Tuesday night, 55-41.
The paint belonged to Lawrie as he finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 9 Henley improve to 2-2 in the Skyline Conference.
“A lot of it is just playing with those guys, especially D.J., you always have to be ready for the ball. It is coming. Whenever there is an open gap, he is throwing it in there. A lot of it is just building chemistry with those guys and learning where they think it is going to be open,” Lawrie said. “You try to figure out how to get to that spot and make those angles so they can get it in there.”
Matthew Neubert was just as effective for Henley and came away with 13 points.
D.J. Hall ended with eight points and nine rebounds.
“For me, D.J. just knows where I am on the floor. We try to use our size and try to make sure our defenders know that we want to own the post,” Lawrie said.
Cole Brosterhous led the Vikings with 11 points, and Wes Gibson added 10 points.
Lawrie did most of his damage in the second quarter when he scored 10 points.
What made a difference for the Hornets was the first and third quarters, when Henley held the Viks to five and four points, respectively.
In a tight Skyline Conference this year, the victory against Mazama became crucial as the Hornets are currently tied for third place with North Valley, which also holds a 2-2 record.
The Hornets will have a chance to move up as they host North Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Hornets Nest.
“For the game, it is just about staying calm and getting our mindsets to see what we need to do to win. We were trying to play calm, without taking the emotion out,” Lawrie said. “We just want to keep focused on what we have next. We try to be 1-0 each week and have that mentality. We just want to play five guys guarding one guy.”