Within moments of Friday’s game, it was evident that Crosshill Christian boys basketball outsized the Lakeview Honkers.
With a triad of 6-foot-5 plus guys on their starting line, the Eagles had the clear upper hand, despite being a Class 1A team up against the 2A Honkers, and used it to their advantage to upend Lakeview 73-51.
“That’s a good team,” Lakeview head coach Randy Lampman said. “They’re loaded from top to bottom. They’ve got height, they’ve got shooters; they’ve got, pretty much, it all. They’ll compete for a state title.
“We don’t have that luxury right now. We’re just scraping tooth and nail to stay alive and compete with some of these teams.”
The Eagles’ size helped them intercept Lakeview passes mid-air and push the ball up the court for fast break after fast break, besting the Honkers down low and beyond the arc.
“It was a rough one,” Lakeview senior Connor Steward said, echoing his coach’s sentiment. “They were a good team though. They had the height advantage; it was just a rough one.”
Crosshill opened with a full court-press, and while the Honkers were able to break it, their shots weren’t falling. Meanwhile, the Eagles took an early 17-4 lead as Lakeview scrambled to pull the pieces together.
The Honkers rallied in the second quarter by boxing out on defense and going up strong under the basket in the front court. Junior starter Robert Hussey was key for the Honkers, creating momentum with back-to-back shots to get within five points of the Eagles.
Hussey finished with 14 points, a team-high including two 3-pointers. He also had two steals, an assist and one blocked shot. Lakeview’s bench showed up big, scoring a combined 16 points, nearly half of the Honkers points. Senior Brian Arcularius had nine with five rebounds, an assist and a steal, while sophomore Max Graham had seven with two rebounds and an assist.
Off the glass, senior Jalen Lampman, who scored nine points, had team-high seven rebounds and six assists with one steal and a blocked shot.
Meanwhile for the Eagles, senior Evan Dallum and junior Andrew Stoddard put up a pair of 17-point efforts, followed by a 12-point performance from junior Tyler Hesse.
The Honkers’ rally didn’t last long, as Crosshill went on a paralyzing 16-0 run to finish the half and take a 48-27 lead into the break.
The Eagles outrebounded the Honkers under the basket for second chance points as Lakeview’s shots stopped dropping and the Honkers struggled to take care of the ball.
The Eagles surged to a 78-28 lead before subbing out their starting line. The Honkers would win the final quarter, holding Crosshill’s bench to just three points and finishing on an 8-0 run, but it was too late for the Honkers to dig out of their 32-point hole.
“It’s tough when you have a team that has players top to bottom. Even though they’re 1A, that doesn’t matter anymore,” Lampman said. “It’s tough against a team like that. They’ve got a lot of weapons.
“You’ve got to keep competing, keep working together, feed off another and get better day by day.”
The Honkers are 3-6 on the season, following a 60-38 win Saturday in the consolation game at the Triad Holiday Tournament. With just one preseason game remaining before Southern Cascade League play begins, the Honkers will need to build off that momentum headed into the season.
“We worked hard the whole time, stayed together,” Steward said. “We’ll continued to keep working, that’s for sure. We won’t give up.”
After a week off, Lakeview will host Burns Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. for a final non-league game.