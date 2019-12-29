In a sweep of Triad and Crosshill Christian Friday and Saturday, Lakeview girls basketball won Triad’s Holiday Tournament, sealing the deal in a 46-25 win Saturday over the Eagles.
The Honkers are now 6-3 on the season and riding a three-game win streak following the tournament.
“We are a team; we play together,” Lakeview head coach Lori Batterman said. “You can’t focus on one player. We’ll distribute the ball and we’ll all score evenly.”
Which is what Lakeview did Friday against the Timberwolves. Nearly every Honker scored, save one, and every player on the roster contributed across the stat book.
But perhaps the most interesting part of Lakeview’s lineup is that it’s led by freshmen Tyler McNeley and Audrey Rucker.
“Our tallest player’s a freshman and we have another freshman. They’ve both stepped up a lot. You look at them out there and you don’t know that they’re freshmen and I think that’s really cool,” Lakeview senior Jessie Maita said. “They fit really well with us.”
On Friday, they had a combined 21 points, over half of the Honkers’ final score. McNeley led all scorers with 14 points and added 12 rebounds for a double-double, while Rucker had seven with four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
For Triad, senior Katie Eskildson led with 12 points off perfect free-throw shooting for all but five of the Timberwolves’ points. She added eight rebounds and had both of Triad’s blocked shots. Senior Baylee Rogers had three of Triad’s four steals and three assists.
While the Honkers were pleased with the win, they were disappointed with their level of play against Triad.
“I felt that we didn’t play with a whole lot of intensity, but we had spurts of really good stuff,” Batterman said. “We had times where we just dribbled too much. We weren’t distributing the ball like we should, weren’t looking inside, started just taking 3s.”
Lakeview opened on a full-court press as they surged to an early 11-2 lead. Triad struggled to bring the ball past half court beneath the Honkers’ pressure which forced Timberwolves turnovers.
“We could’ve taken care of the ball a little bit better,” Triad head coach Lisa DeFord said. “Block out a little better, do more of those little things – maybe it’s a different game.”
The Timberwolves committed 40 turnovers to the Honkers 14.
With an inexperienced team, Eskildson said it’s the basics that hurt the Timberwolves the most, like boxing out and making smart passes.
“I think it was a totally winnable game. We just didn’t get out there and work hard. They outworked us; they deserve that win,” she said. “We just didn’t show up today and need to work harder.”
Behind a 10-0 second-quarter run, the Honkers surged ahead to take a 15-point lead into halftime, and an 11-4 third quarter cemented their dominance, even with a nearly shutout final eight minutes.
“I love the fast break. When we do it, we do it really well and I loved our defense. I thought our defense was really good,” Batterman said.
The Honkers went on to take the tournament championship, while the Timberwolves fell 39-36 in the consolation game to Siletz Valley.
Still, Eskildson hopes the Timberwolves (2-7) can turn the season around with some more practice to work on fundamentals and court time.
“I feel like we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year,” she said. “Looking at our record, we don’t look as good as we are, but if we show up to practice and work on the fundamentals and work on the things we need to, I think we can surprise a lot of people this year.”