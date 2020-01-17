BONANZA — Lakeview girls basketball routed the Bonanza Antlers Wednesday in a Southern Cascade League road game to snap a two-game losing streak and end the Antlers’ two-game win streak.
The Honkers managed to hold the Antlers to just one point in the first quarter as they powered to an 11-point lead. Bonanza bounced back in the second to take the quarter 10-6 and trail 18-11 at half.
Lakeview rallied in the second half, extending its lead to 13 points. An 11-7 final quarter secured Lakeview’s victory as the Honkers improved to a 7-5 record overall.
Despite losing, Bonanza’s Jaycie Schooler led all scorers with 15 points off 80% free-throw shooting for over half the Antlers’ points.
For the Honkers, Zoe Suba led with 11 points and added four rebounds and three steals. Savannah Vickerman, who swung up from the junior varsity team, added eight points to Lakeview’s effort with four rebounds. Off the glass, Tyler McNeley grabbed a game-high 13 boards and blocked a game-high four shots.
Bonanza’s Jada Gallagher added four points and team-high four steals and five rebounds. Josie Cole also had five rebounds.