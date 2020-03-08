This is a game that will be remembered in Klamath Union High School history for a long time.
Cascade was behind by three points with 09.5 left in the game.
Carson Molan had the basketball in his hands for the Cougars; he passed to Elijah Nolan.
Nolan moved to the left side slightly before he took his shot in the face of Klamath Union’s Jacob Cook; it went in. Cascade was ecstatic, thinking they had sent the game to overtime, before referee Pete Whisler signaled two fingers on his hand to show Nolan’s right foot was on the 3-point line, thus locking up the game and a trip to the quarterfinals of the Class 4A OSAA state championships, 69-68.
“My gosh. I was coming to my own guy,” Cook said. “I saw Pablo (Macias), who was defending No. 3, and he got stuck on a screen. I knew we could not give up a three in that moment. I just tried to help as well as I could.
“When he rose up, my hand was inches away. My heart sunk, though, when it went in, and then I saw the ref put up this (two fingers) and it was like oh my … it was just so exciting.”
History was made with the Pelicans victory Saturday, the first home state playoff game at Pel Court since the program lost to Churchhill in 2007 by two points.
The last time KU made it to the final site of the state tournament was 1984.
“Going to the final site is something KU has not done in like 30 years or something, so to represent the school and the city, our team, and what we are made of, that is what we wanted,” Cook said.
Klamath Union was behind by 12 points twice in the first half.
Darius Holmes came out ready after halftime as he scored his team’s first nine points of the third quarter.
But the Cougars had a resurgence, which would carry into the second half.
Back-to-back 3-pointers gave Cascade its largest lead, 57-42, with 2:26 left in the third.
Head coach Ed Case’s defense then took over.
Klamath Union went on an 8-0 run to close out the quarter.
Holmes dribbled toward the hoop and passed the ball to Cook, who scored a layup that tied the game, 59-59.
Nolan later gave the Cougars some needed space with a 3-pointer on the right arc that made the contest 64-61, with 1:45 on the clock.
Cook was then fouled, and made both.
After the Cougars came up empty, Macias became a hero and calmly sank a 3-pointer to go ahead, 66-64, with 55.8 remaining.
The ball went back to Nolan, who was fouled on a 3-pointer and made his second and third attempts.
Xavier Arvizu then scored a crucial basket as he attacked the rim.
Cascade came up empty on the following play and KU sent Garrett Short to the line.
Short made his first free throw but left the door open when he missed his second try before the blissful final play.
“I just did not want to think about anything and shot it and made it. I felt calm, actually; it was like my place. This is what I needed to do. I thought we were going to overtime. It was so sad but it was awesome … just small things,” Short said. “Oh, we are so excited. We were hopping around in the locker room just freaking out. It was a good time, and I think we deserve it because we have worked hard for it.”
“This court is notoriously loud,” Cook added. “The atmosphere makes it great. When you play, you forget all that stuff because you go through so many things in practice and it becomes like second nature for you. Layups and tough shots you make just becomes easy.
“That is exactly what this school is: student body pride. ASB paid for all our students to get into the game for free. It is just a reward for everything we have worked for. It is just that kind of thing we have in this school.”