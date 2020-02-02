Saturday morning started out chilly at the annual Henley Freeze swim meet, but the competition quickly heated up.
After a long wait, due to a postponement of the original Jan. 11 date because of weather, swimmers were eager to see their friends and competitors at the Ella Redkey Municipal Pool.
Overall, Klamath Union and Henley dominated the pool, winning eight and nine events, respectively.
The standout event of the day was the 400-yard free relay for both boys and girls. Henley girls won by a landslide after leading from the start.
The boys were much closer for the first two laps, with Henley, Klamath Union, and Phoenix neck and neck. Henley senior Keegan Dentinger gave Henley a small lead, which Jake Preston extended as the Hornets finished first in 3 minutes, 59 seconds.
The Pelicans followed close behind with a time of 4:08, and Phoenix finished at 4:18.
Henley started the morning out with a win in the girls 200-yard medley relay with a finish of 2:08.33, and followed it with a tie in the girls 200-yard free. Henley’s Brenna Morgan tied with Mazama’s Alex Adams; they finished in two minutes, 13.54 seconds.
Klamath Union then took three events straight, as Theron Gray took first in the boys 200 free with a 2:09.6 finish. The Pelicans won both the boys and girls 200 IM: Paige Orlando finished in 2:25.59 and Josh Woodward finished in 2:26.57.
Henley then took first in the boys 50 free, as Jacob Preston finished in 23.72, and in the girls 100 fly, as Kinsey Hullman finished in 1:08.58.
In the boys 100 fly, Pelican Daniel McVay finished first in 1:10.32.
The Pelicans took both sides of the 100 free thanks to Orlando (her second first-place finish) and Wyatt Ritter. They finished in 57.6 and 54.82, respectively.
Henley won the boys and girls 200 free relay with finishes of 1:43.45 and 1:54.08, respectively, to add two more wins. Hullman won her second first-place finish in the 100 yard back with a 1:07.7 time, as Klamath Union’s Woodward also won his second first-place event with a 1:05.91 finish.
The Pelicans Nate Gettman finished first in the boys 100 breast with a 1:13.06 finish.
Now all the teams train and look forward to districts in Cottage Grove on February 14th, the meet needed to qualify for state.