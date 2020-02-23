BEAVERTON — Klamath Union girls swimming tied for a three-way ninth-place finish out of 17 teams Saturday at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming state championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, while the Pelican boys secured a 12th-place finish out of 20.
Henley finished 12th on the girls side and 17th on the boys.
With third- and fourth-place finishes in the finals of the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, respectively, Klamath Union sophomore Paige Orlando secured seven points for the Pelicans and a ninth-place overall finish.
Henley junior Ruth Simonsen, sophomores Kinsey Hullman and Brenna Morgan and freshman Jamie Whitaker collected a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay for Henley girls.
For KU boys, sophomore Wyatt Ritter earned third- and fourth-place finishes in the 100- and 50-yard freestyles, respectively. Meanwhile, senior Andre Amundsen finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
For Henley, senior Jacob Preston took home a fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle and a sixth-place finish in 50-yard.