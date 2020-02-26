No one wants to be second place. We all want first.
The Skyline Conference is a wrap, and Henley has won back-to-back Skyline Conference championships, but the Pelicans will take second place with a smile, knowing they are a team that has a chance to make some noise and cause a surprise in the playoffs.
“We have not been there (state tournament) in too long,” KU senior Xavier Arvizu said. “It is a privilege to be here right now. I am blessed with second place in conference, as long as we are going to state. That is the biggest picture right now. I have not made it there yet … first time, so it is going to be fun.”
The final conference game of the season between Mazama and Klamath Union went in favor of the Pelicans, 57-48.
Eager to end their season on a good note, the Vikings showed their resiliency and led until the final minutes of the second quarter.
KU pushed the gas pedal in the third, resulting in a 10-point lead.
The Vikings scrambled and cut their deficit to four points, once in the late moments of the third quarter, and once in the fourth.
Klamath Union led 45-41 with four minutes left.
Then came Darius Holmes who, in a flash, lifted his team’s lead to nine points after a 3-pointer, and an assist to post Jacob Cook in transition.
The Vikings then came up empty on three straight possessions after the team’s leading scorer, Cole Brosterhous, was unable to score a basket.
A glimmer of hope was brought by Steven Luna’s 3-pointer that made the game 54-46 with 42.9 left.
Klamath Union’s Aaron Franklin followed with two made free throws, and a layup by Jaxon Merhoff sealed the game.
For long-time followers of Mazama basketball, it’s believed to be the first time the boys program has gone a season without winning a conference game.
“I feel like they played their heart out, honestly. You can’t look down on anyone in this conference. Look at last week, we got smacked by Phoenix. We did not tonight,” Arvizu said.
There is much to celebrate for Arvizu and Holmes on their senior night.
“You keep saying it is your last game or one of your last games and it gives you goosebumps. For us, it is our last rivalry game. It is one of those one things you cannot explain. It is just an honor to play on this court every day,” Arvizu said.
Cook led KU with 17 points, and Holmes had 14. Holmes has made up his mind on where he will go to school next year. He intends to sign with Seattle Pacific.
“I made the decision late to go to school there,” Holmes said. “It is great for me. I did not really have many schools look at me, but it is where I am going. I am excited to go.”