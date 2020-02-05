PHOENIX — With one Skyline Conference loss, Klamath Union boys basketball was looking to unseat the Phoenix Pirates, who sat at the top of the Skyline Conference with an 3-0 undefeated resume.
The Pelicans accomplished that in a handsome 62-47 road win to improve to 3-1 in conference.
Klamath Union came out to a hot start to take an early nine-point lead and followed it with a 12-9 quarter to lead 32-20 at halftime. The Pelicans finalized the victory with a 16-9 third quarter to outlast the Pirates.
Xavier Arivizu led Klamath Union with team-high 17 points and three steals. Jacob Cook followed with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Garrett Short had a team-high 13 rebounds. Short and Cook each had four assists.
Butte Valley 56, McCloud 53
MCCLOUD — Butte Valley boys basketball went 2-0 against McCloud this season, wrapping up the series on the road to best the Loggers 56-53.
The Bulldogs carried a small two-point lead into halftime, and just narrowly outscored the Loggers 17-16 in the third to take the three-point away win despite a 16-16 final ten minutes.
Brandon Hensley led for the Bulldogs with 18 points, while Matthew Rodriguez followed with 13 points and half of Butte Valley’s 3-pointers. Noe Ramirez, who finished with eight points, had eight boards and six assists.
Gilberto Tapia also had eight rebounds and Trevor Allen also had six assists.
Tuesday Girls BasketballGlide 25, Bonanza 34
BONANZA — Bonanza girls basketball picked up its second-straight win and fourth Southern Cascade League win Tuesday at home against the Glide Wildcats.
The Antlers started strong to take a five-point lead into the halftime break, and despite a 6-8 third quarter falter, finished the league win ahead 11 points.
Bonanza’s Jada Gallagher led all scorers with 17 points; Chloe Oates followed with 10 points for the Antlers. Nevaeh Nelson grabbed a team high nine rebounds.
Butte Falls 17, Lost River 47
BUTTE FALLS — Lost River girls basketball brought home a statement win Tuesday after routing Butte Falls in a 47-17 blowout to remain undefeated in the Southern Cascade League.
The Raiders surged to a 20-0 start, holding the Loggers scoreless in the first ten minutes, and outscored Butte Falls in every quarter except the last.
Ashleigh Taylor led all scorers with 14 points, as Daniela Duran added eight.
Late Monday Boys Basketball
North Lake 58, Prospect 23
SILVER LAKE — North Lake rolled to a 15-4 first-period lead, Brad Rafini turned in a double-double effort and the Cowboys captured a 58-23 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory Monday.
Rafini finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for North Lake, which outscored Prospect in all four periods Monday. Silas Roth added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals for North Lake, while Zac Venegas had 10 points and three steals.
Noah and Silas Roth both had seven rebounds for the Cowboys, and Noah Roth had five assists.