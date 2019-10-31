GOLD HILL – Klamath Union cross country went four-for-four.
With third-place finishes in both the boys and girls varsity races at the Skyline Conference district meet, Pelicans varsity – and junior varsity – boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams dominated, taking all four district team titles Wednesday afternoon at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
The team wins qualify the Pelicans for the Class 4A State Championship meet Nov. 9 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The Henley Hornet girls finished third, followed by the boys who finished fifth. The Mazama Vikings took last place on both sides of the meet.
In the girls varsity race, Klamath Union’s Eliza Blake earned a third-place finish with a time of 20:12 behind Phoenix’s Sophia Stubblefield (19:21) and Kyla Potratz, who took first and second, respectively.
The Pelicans had three other top-ten girls varsity finishes: Daisy Kritzer (6), Mabel Riley (8) and Uran Okamura (9).
Henley’s Kinsey Hullman finished fifth — earning her an individual qualifying spot in the state meet, while Natalya Opshal took home a seventh-place finish for the Hornets. The top Mazama finisher was Baylin Holbrook at 24th.
For Klamath Union boys, Isaac Bailey crossed the line first with a time of 17:01 behind Hidden Valley’s Asa Marwick (16:32) and North Valley’s Patrick Clayburn. Brady Monteith (5) and Trevor McNally (7) also finished in the top-ten for the Pelicans.
They were joined by Mazama’s Aydin Smith who finished tenth. The first Henley boys’ varsity finisher was Jake Preston who finished 18th.
Klamath Union junior varsity girls went one, two, three to take six of the top-ten finishing spots. Katherine Brown crossed the line first in 23:31, followed by Katherine Rodriguez and Addison Brown.
Henley’s Elle Larson earned a tenth-place finish in the girls’ junior varsity race.
In boys’ junior varsity, the Pelicans just missed another top-three dominated race behind Hidden Valley’s Cody Rommes who crossed in 18:57.
Tannyr Rose, Connor Olsen and Micah Gaede finished second, third and fourth for the Pelicans. Three other Klamath Union runners finished in the top ten: Theron Gray (6), Ashton Blake (7) and Isaac Barnes (9).
Mazama’s Miles Riley snagged a tenth-place finish for the Vikings.