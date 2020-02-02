Klamath Union took a 20-10 first-period lead Friday and went on to a 60-42 Skyline Conference boys basketball victory over North Valley at Pelican Court.
Jacob Cook scored 14 points, Darius Holmes 12 and Aaron Franklin 11 for KU, while Tanner Lauby scored a game-high 15 points for North Valley.
Henley 55, Hidden Valley 34
MURPHY — Henley outscored Hidden Valley in all four quarters Friday on the way to a 55-34 Skyline Conference boys basketball victory, its first league win of the season.
Braden Lawrie scored 14 points and three steals, and shared team rebounding honors with Seth Howe and Darius Hall, each with seven. Matthew Neubert scored 12 points, while Hall paced the Hornets with seven assists.
Butte Valley 57, Surprise Valley 27
CEDARVILLE — Butte Valley turned a 25-15 halftime lead into a romp with a strong third period Friday as the Bulldogs stopped Surprise Valley, 57-27, in Evergreen League boys basketball action.
Brandon Hensley finished with 30 Butte Valley points, including an 8-for-8 effort at the free-throw line. Kyler Hensley added nine points for the Bulldogs. They had all three Butte Valley three-point baskets.
Triad 89, Chiloquin 35
CHILOQUIN — Top-rated Triad scored 29 points in each of the first two quarters Friday at the Big Gym on the way to an 89-35 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory over Chiloquin. The Timberwolves held a 58-13 halftime lead.
Micah Young and Dakota Deal both scored 11 points for Triad, which had scoring from 12 different players in the win.
Zane Napoli-Sorg, Wyatt Sparks and Michael Irvine all had 10 points, with Ethan Roe and Marshall Grandy each a field goal shy of double figures.
For Chiloquin, Zach Holcomb finished with 10 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot, while Jayden Riddle finished with four assists and three steals.
Mazama 52, Phoenix 68
PHOENIX — Mazama boys basketball held with Phoenix through the first half, but faltered in the second to drop the Skyline Conference game 68-52 in Phoenix.
The Pirates 19-10 third quarter and 20-point game from Phoenix’s Nico Ortega proved too much for the Vikings to overcome Friday, as Mazama got into foul trouble with two technical fouls and three fouled-outs.
Nearly all of the Vikings got in on the scoring action in a team effort from Mazama. Wes Gibson led with 14 points off a 6-7 performance from the free-throw line. Reggie McEachran added ten points.