All the No. 7 Klamath Union boys basketball team wants is to not be counted out.
Even though the Pelicans came out with a five-game winning streak to start out the season, a sprinkle of doubt still existed.
KU was a heavy underdog against No. 2 Marist Catholic but won. Klamath Union, again, was underestimated heading into a meeting with Henley to open Skyline Conference play, and trailed throughout the first half.
It was in the second half, which saw a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter, that had doubters silenced as Klamath Union beat the Hornets Friday night, 56-46.
The Pelicans made the most of the size of junior Jacob Cook, who led the game with 18 points.
The second half was all red, black and white after a fast break layup by Xavier Arvizu, off a pass from Darius Holmes that gave KU a 25-24 lead.
They did not look back.
Within minutes, Henley trailed, 48-35. The Pelicans 23 points in the third proved to be their best quarter. With three minutes remaining in the contest, KU earned its largest lead of 19 points.
“Hustle and defense, that is what we want to be known as. That is our identity,” Holmes said. “When it comes down to it, that is what is going to win championships. We come in with the mentality that any team is beatable, and any team can beat us.
“We cannot get too over ourselves. You have to be confident but you have to stay humble and stay poised and do the job.”
Holmes was third in scoring for his team and had 13 points, while Arvizu ended with 15 points.
Senior Matthew Neubert led Henley with 12 points. Klamath Union’s defense only allowed Neubert to get to double figures.
Cameron O’Connor ended with eight Henley points, and Braden Lawrie added seven points.
Marist Catholic lost to KU, 52-49, its third loss of the season, along with Class 5A South Albany and the current No. 5 team in 4A, Banks. Against Marist, KU again made defense its top objective.
“After we won that game, we knew what we could do. I just try to lead by my actions,” Holmes said. “As long as we do what we do, I know we can win anything, any game. Goal No. 1: conference champs.
“That is what we are reaching for. We know we can do it but you gotta keep working. That is our No. 1 goal.”
In his final season, Holmes has been asked to do something he has never done for a long period of time.
He is now the team’s main ball handler. Before this season, he had not been a full-time point guard. His off season regime consisted of working on his ball handling, along with his jump shot.
While Henley began to trail at the start of the second half, KU head coach Ed Case’s defense was more than effective and allowed a mere 10 Hornet points in the third.
In his second season as coach, Case has made it a priority of his, along with defense, to spend more time conditioning and running.
“At halftime, I told them we had to play with a little more heart. We defend, rebound and run. You should come to one of our practices. It is like a track meet,” Case said. “We condition before practice, midway through practice and at the end of practice.
“We, actually, play games conditioning. We have games for conditioning. The big picture is, it helps at the end.”