GRANTS PASS — Klamath Union boys basketball upset Eagle Point Tuesday night in a four-point comeback win over the Class 5A Eagles. On Thursday in their next time out, the Pelicans repeated the victory, this time in a 19-point rout of Eagle Point at Hidden Valley’s Evergreen Bank Winter Basketball Tournament.
Familiar with their opponents, the Pelicans, now 7-1, got out to a roaring 24-9 first quarter to take control of the game early. The Eagles failed to recover, entering halftime with a 24-point deficit.
Eagle Point rallied and won the second half 30-25, but couldn’t overcome their first-half struggles. The Eagles outshot the Pelicans from the free-throw line – 9-of-11 to 7-of-17 – but the shooting wasn’t enough to tip the scales.
Klamath Union’s Krishin Taylor led all scorers with 21 points and had five assists with two steals. Garrett Short added 17 points, eight rebounds and one steal.
Jacob Cook had a team-high nine rebounds and seven assists with three steals.
For Eagle Point, Quinton Gelbrich led with 18 points followed by Logan Esquibel who had 13.
The Pelicans stay at the Evergreen Bank tournament through Saturday. They play Del Norte Friday and St. Mary’s Saturday at 1:15 p.m.