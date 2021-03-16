Following new guidance from OSAA, the Klamath County School District is working to maximize the number of people who can attend high school events.
The new guidance for outdoor venues will allow for a specific number of spectators depending on the county’s risk levels.
If the risk level remains moderate, the school district allows 150 spectators in each of the designated spectator areas at the outside venues. If the risk level increases to high, the number of spectators allowed per area drops to 75. Each of the venues have different capacities based on space and available facilities.
Please note:
· The school district will NOT be charging admission to our games and contests this school year.
· Each school will determine how they distribute tickets for spectators at their events. Please contact your school or check your school’s website and social media accounts for details. The schools will also livestream sporting events on YouTube and Facebook.
· Capacity limitations are determined by county risk level and venue location.
· Fans must maintain 6-feet of physical distance and wear masks.
· Fans will be restricted to designated areas.
· If you show up without contacting your school or without a ticket, you may not be able to enter the venue.
“Our focus is to let in as many spectators as we can safely get into our facilities,” Steve Johnson, KCSD athletic director and safety officer said. “We’re working on setting up an equitable system for distributing tickets. If you just show up without contacting your school you may not be able to enter the facility to watch the game.”
Thank you for your patience during this time. Link to the latest OSAA update: www.kcsd.k12.or.us/files/OSAA_guidance_update.pdf.