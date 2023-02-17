MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bushnell 74, Oregon Tech 74
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon Tech 60, Bushnell 55
BOYS BASKETBALL
Skyline Conference (4A)
Henley 51, Klamath Union 29
Hidden Valley at Mazama, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henley 65, Klamath Union 56
Hidden Valley at Mazama, 6 p.m.
California
Northern Section Division 7 playoffs
Butte Valley vs. Surprise Valley, 7 p.m.
Oregon Tech at Corban, 5 p.m.
Oregon Tech at Corban, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Oregon Tech at Simpson, 9:30 a.m.
Oregon Tech at Menlo, 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oregon Tech at St. Martin's (2), 11:30 a.m.
Far West League playoffs (3A)
Lakeview at Sutherlin, 1 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.