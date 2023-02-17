MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bushnell 74, Oregon Tech 74
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oregon Tech 60, Bushnell 55
BOYS BASKETBALL
Skyline Conference (4A)
Henley 51, Klamath Union 29
Mazama 53, Hidden Valley 51 (3 OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henley 65, Klamath Union 56
Mazama 46, Hidden Valley 29
California
Northern Section Division 7 playoffs
Butte Valley vs. Surprise Valley, late
Corban 64, Oregon Tech 61
Oregon Tech 66, Corban 34
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Oregon Tech 7, Simpson 1
Oregon Tech 8, Menlo 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oregon Tech 5-5, St. Martin's 2-1
Far West League playoffs (3A)
Sutherlin 57, Lakeview 41
