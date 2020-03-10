Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Sherman Durant
Buy Now

Ice Hawks captain Sherman Durant looks to make a play against Bend earlier this season at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.

 H&N photo by Joaquin Aguilar

A first-period goal by Klamath Fall’s Sherman Durant Sunday was all the Ice Hawks needed to seal the deal on a weekend sweep of the Medford Jr. Spartans.

With just over a minute remaining in the first quarter and Gavin Graham in the penalty box, Grace Girdner found Durant for a short-handed goal.

The Jr. Spartans struggled to find an equalizer and even with two scoreless periods for the Ice Hawks, Klamath Falls secured the 1-0 win.

Durant scored the Ice Hawks’ only goal in Saturday’s game as well, with an even goal in the final period.

Klamath Falls will wait to hear if the Ice Hawks made it to the state tournament set to take place in Eugene March 20-22. The brackets will be released Wednesday.

swebster@heraldandnews.com; @WebsterSierraE

Sierra Webster is Sports Editor for the Herald and News. She is responsible for the production of the sports section and covering high school sports.