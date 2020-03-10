A first-period goal by Klamath Fall’s Sherman Durant Sunday was all the Ice Hawks needed to seal the deal on a weekend sweep of the Medford Jr. Spartans.
With just over a minute remaining in the first quarter and Gavin Graham in the penalty box, Grace Girdner found Durant for a short-handed goal.
The Jr. Spartans struggled to find an equalizer and even with two scoreless periods for the Ice Hawks, Klamath Falls secured the 1-0 win.
Durant scored the Ice Hawks’ only goal in Saturday’s game as well, with an even goal in the final period.
Klamath Falls will wait to hear if the Ice Hawks made it to the state tournament set to take place in Eugene March 20-22. The brackets will be released Wednesday.