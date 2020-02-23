MEDFORD — The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks hockey dropped a 5-3 match Saturday against the Southern Oregon Spartans in Medford.
The Ice Hawks held with the Spartans through the first and second periods, matching Southern Oregon’s goals one-for-one for a 2-2 draw at the start of the third.
Klamath Falls took the lead early in the third off an unassisted goal by Gavin Graham, but the Spartans responded with three uncontested goals in the third to take the 2-point win.
Klamath Fall’s Sherman Durant scored the Ice Hawks first two goals with assists by Grace Girdner and Michael Bair, respectively.
The Ice Hawks pulled their goalie out of the game with two minutes on the clock; the Spartan’s fifth goal was on an empty net.
The Ice Hawks have a chance at redemption today at 12:15 p.m.