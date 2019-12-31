The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks dropped both games to the Portland Winterhawks this weekend, 4-3 Saturday night and 5-2 the next morning.
On Sunday, the Ice Hawks took an early 1-0 lead in the first period before the Winterhawks rallied in a 2-0 second period to take the lead. A 3-1 final period for Portland proved fatal for Klamath Falls as the Ice Hawks went 2-0 on the weekend.
Trevor Heaton earned the Ice Hawks first point on a short-handed goal with an assist from Gavin Graham and Skyler Howard.
Klamath Falls didn’t score again until the third period with three minutes remaining when Heaton found Graham.
Saturday
Klamath Falls 3, Portland 4
After trailing Portland 3-0 to start, the Ice Hawks were just shy of a comeback Saturday night when they went three straight to tie, but a third-period Portland goal handed Klamath Falls the loss.
Graham scored the Ice Hawks’ first goal unassisted in the second period with just under 12 minutes remaining. Six minutes later Graham and Howard assisted on a Heaton short-handed goal to put Klamath Falls down only one.
In the third, Sherman Durant scored the equalizer on an unassisted goal, but the Winterhawks scored 30 seconds later to retake the lead for the 4-3 win.
The Ice Hawks will travel to Bend for their next contest Saturday against the Rapids.