One thing the Klamath Falls Ice Hawks have not done so far during the Collier Cup Challenge is give up.
The host Ice Hawks have now come away empty handed in both their games at the Collier Cup but remain optimistic.
Klamath Falls fell in its opener to the Capital Thunder Friday, and in its second game Saturday at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena against the Portland Fischer, 3-1.
Heading into two more games Sunday, Ice Hawks head coach Charlie Erdman knows he wants his team to have a stronger first period.
Portland was relentless in the opening period and came away with three goals.
Two of Portland’s goals came courtesy of Brayden Duffy, while Charlie Kyle also scored.
Klamath Falls made the game competitive when Michael Bair brought his team to life with a score at 8:19 in the second period.
It was Sherman Durant who found Bair off a pass near the goal line.
Bair went around the net, while Durant called for the puck back. With Portland’s goalie looking at Durant, Bair came around the goal and with a backhand shot, scored between the left crossbar and the goalie’s pads.
“We get more heat in us after they score on us. Our first periods have been really slow. The next couple of games, we are hoping to get more energy in our games,” Bair said.
The Ice Hawks were rejuvenated in their game Friday after they also came out flat as well against the Thunder, 5-1.
Erdman and his team had enough and came back to score three unanswered goals. With two minutes left in the game, Klamath Falls had several looks to tie, which included a shot by Bair but failed to go in.
Erdman has many newcomers to his team this season.
Bair, a senior at Lost River, has been one of the leaders, a player who has skated with the Ice Hawks since his freshman year.
He first was introduced to the sport in sixth grade after he accepted a free hockey lesson at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.
Bair’s goal Saturday was his first of the Collier Cup; he averages 10 goals per season.
The Ice Hawks will start their third game of the tournament early against Tri Valley at 7:30 a.m. today, and will come back at 3:15 p.m. versus Portland Meyer.
“Since the day I stepped on the ice, I just loved it,” Bair said. “I got a flier from school and I said ‘I want to go to this, mom.’ The feeling of cold air in your face and being able to skate fast and go faster than most people can do anything else, that is pretty cool.
“If people say they do not like skating, you just have to get them out there anyways. They may not like skating because it is hard, but once you put pads on, you fall, it is not bad and you learn real quick.”