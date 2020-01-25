The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks tied 2-2 with the Medford Spartans in a mid-season game Saturday at the Bill Collier Ice Arena.
“This was their best game of the season,” Coach Charlie Erdman said. “I am very proud of them.”
And a good thing, because the game was important for the Ice Hawks state tournament hopes. The Ice Hawks will need to beat either Bend or the Spartans in order to make it into the state tournament.
Saturday’s game started with high energy; the Hawks’ Tristyn Stacy scored within the first five minutes, securing not only the first point of the game, but his first goal since being in this age bracket.
“It felt amazing to get my first goal in 18U,” Stacy said. “I saw the puck and there was no one around me, so I had to try to get it in.”
After some impressive maneuvers from the Hawks’ Sherman Durant, Klamath Falls found what would be its second goal, but it didn’t count due to a penalty called on the Spartans before the goal was shot.
“The tide really changed when the refs called back our goal,” Klamath Falls’ Skyler Howard said.
The Spartans immediately picked up the intensity in the second period. Gavin Graham shot one more goal for the Hawks to take a 2-0 lead, but that would be their last shot of the game.
Within minutes, the Hawks had two penalties called and were playing down two when the Spartans made their first goal, bringing the score to 2-1 to end the second period.
In the third and final period, both teams picked up the intensity but neither really had control over the puck until the Spartans hit an equalizer with three minutes left.
Neither team managed to find the back of the net again, resulting in a 2-2 draw.
“The girls (on the team) really keep us under control,” the Hawks’ Skyler Howard said. “When we get upset, they remind us to stay calm and keep it together” — one of the benefits of having a co-ed team.
“Everyone did a good job,” Stacy said, crediting Coach Erdman.
“(He’s) one of the best coaches I’ve ever had.”