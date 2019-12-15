In eight minutes Saturday Rogue River boys basketball had turned a 16-point game against Hosanna Christian at the 10th annual Holiday Hoops Classic into a five-point game.
The Lions controlled the game early, dominating on defense and forcing turnovers behind a full-court press. At the end of the first, they held a 22-9 lead and nearly doubled it eight minutes later at 35-19 headed into halftime.
That’s when Hosanna Christian started to slip. Rogue River was riding a 14-5 rally to start the half.
Head coach Cole Bigby called a timeout.
“Don’t always take the first open shot. Work the clock,” he told them, according to Lions senior Spencer Crawford.
“He really composed us,” Crawford said.
Bigby said he thinks the Lions weren’t prepared for the mental pressure of an intense, loud game down the stretch.
The Lions settled into their offense to recover and take the game 55-51.
Senior Ethan Miligan led with 13 points, followed by Crawford, who had 12.
“We had a long weekend,” Crawford said. “This was our third game. We came out strong as a team — didn’t look fatigued. This was a good win for us.”
Despite the third quarter, in which Rogue River outscored the Lions 18-9, Hosanna Christian went 8-3 to start the fourth quarter and held Rogue River off just long enough to secure their third win of the season.
“They keep building every game and working on the things we as a coaching staff are asking them to do,” Bigby said — things like rebounding, protecting the ball and playing unselfish, smart basketball.
“That’s really what we want to do,” Bigby said. “We just want to play Hosanna basketball and get back to our roots.”
Meanwhile Crawford is focused on making the most of his final season with the Lions.
Hosanna Christian takes the court again Tuesday at Central Christian for a 6:30 Mountain Valley League opener.