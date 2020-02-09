CHILOQUIN — Chiloquin boys basketball isn’t the tallest team. The Panthers know that, but they take pride in being one of the fastest and scrappiest teams in their league.
On Friday, however, it was their ability to slow down and be patient on offense that allowed them to rally back to within 12 points against Hosanna Christian Friday after being down by as many as 22.
But the Panthers efforts weren’t enough as the Lions secured the 54-34 Mountain Valley League win, their third straight, to move up in league standings.
Hosanna Christian senior Beau Baley led all scorers with 18 points, as fellow senior Will Maupin added 16.
For the Panthers, junior Scotty Gilcrist had a team-high 10 points with two steals. Sophomore Zach Holcomb had a team-high seven rebounds with four points, and Ayden Miller and Robert Lawrence each had two assists.
Down 20 points at the end of the third, the Panthers needed to make a run.
They managed to open the final quarter on a 10-2 run powered by hustle, determination and high energy from their home crowd.
“It was our best game this year,” Chiloquin head coach James Jayne said. “We’ve been trying to get better at man. I think we just thought we played it better tonight. Even with guys with four fouls on the bench. I’m actually happy with this – we’re a young team growing.”
Hosanna Christian head coach Cole Bigby said the experience was good for his team as well.
“Our boys have been in that situation quite a few times,” he said. “We’ve been on the opposite side a couple times this year.”
“The boys are starting to learn how to play through that. I think it gets their blood kinda going and gets them refocused.”
The Lions got rattled when the Big Gym got loud and the Panthers started to chip away at their lead.
“We had a little more energy than the other team and we had them on the ropes a little bit,” Chiloquin sophomore Jayden Riddle said. “They were getting a little scared so they had to start pressing us again.”
“We brought the intensity better and get the crowd into it.”
Hosanna Christian was able to recenter, focus on eliminating second-chance rebounds and play through the intensity.
“It gives us experience,” Lions senior Will Maupin said. “When we get in another one of those situations, we’ve been there before so we know how to handle it.“We just wanted to slow the game down, play at our own pace, just keep it within our own ability to control the ball.” The Lions switched to a full-court press and managed to contain the Panthers and rally back to a 20-point lead on an 8-0 run to finish the game, but Chiloquin was able to tie Hosanna Christian in the final ten minutes. Still, Jayne said he was proud of his team’s hustle and is excited for what the future holds as his young team grows together.Hosanna Christian returns home for a three-game home stand to finish out the season, while Chiloquin has two more games after this weekend, both against Prospect Charter with the Panthers final home game 6:30 p.m. Thursday.