MURPHY — Hidden Valley sealed its 53-44 Skyline Conference girls basketball victory over Henley Friday with a solid fourth period.
Alex Sharp and Hannah Badker both scored 12 points for the Hornets, who trailed 39-36 going into the fourth quarter. Both players also had three steals for Henley, as did Mackenzie Peterson. Raigan Loney and Gwyneth Cheyne both were a field goal shy of double figures, and Cheyne had four assists.
Badker and Carli Moore had five rebounds each.
Mazama 58, Phoenix 51
PHOENIX — Averie Romander scored 21 points, including a 12-for-19 effort at the free-throw line, and Mazama was able to hold off Phoenix, 58-51, in Skyline Conference girls basketball play Friday night.
Romander also had three assists and three steals for the Vikings.
Macy Clemens added 14 points, six steals and five rebounds to the Mazama effort, while Ella Baley led the Vikings with six rebounds.
Mazama had built a 37-17 halftime lead, only to see Phoenix come back and cut its deficit to 43-34 going into the fourth quarter.
Surprise Valley 36, Butte Valley 28
CEDARVILLE — Surprise Valley used a 16-4 first-period effort to take the lead and went on to post a 36-28 Evergreen League girls basketball victory over Butte Valley Friday.
Hallie Seely scored 16 points, and Iiobi Nabahe-Henry added 10, for the host Hornets.
For Butte Valley, Kendra Chadwell claimed team scoring honors with eight points.