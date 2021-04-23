In shorter than expected games, Henley High School’s softball team swept Klamath Union 23-0 and 16-0 on Friday.
After the sweep, Henley softball pushed their season record to 6-0. The losses dropped Klamath Union to 0-6.
Carli Moor had an impressive game pitching fastballs from the mound and made it hard for KU hitters to connect with the ball.
Brian Stock, Hornets head coach, said Moor is finally getting a chance to shine this season. During her freshman and sophomore year, Moor played behind a first-team all-state pitcher and didn’t get a chance to play during COVID-canceled her junior year.
“(She’s) not unknown to us but unknown at the 4A level, she’s one of the better pitchers this season,” Stock said. “It makes it easy to give her the ball and tell her, ‘Go get ‘em.’”
Catcher Madison Perez also excelled in the doubleheader as the the only player to hit a homer. Stock said it seemed like Beth Hamilton was on base pretty much the entire day.
Hamilton went 2-for-4 in the first game, scoring four times, and 2-for-2 with a walk in the second, scoring three times.