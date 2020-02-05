Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Henley Cheerleading

 Submitted photo

Henley cheer placed fifth Sunday in the National Cheerleaders Association high school nationals cheer competition in Dallas, Texas.

The Hornets competed in the Intermediate Small Game Performance category and finished fifth Saturday to advance to Sunday’s finals.

In the finals, they finished with a 94.4 raw score with a 1-point deduction to give them a fifth-place finish performance score of 93.4 and event score of 93.725, according to the NCA.

Fans can watch the performance on Varsity TV with a subscription.

