Henley cheer placed fifth Sunday in the National Cheerleaders Association high school nationals cheer competition in Dallas, Texas.
The Hornets competed in the Intermediate Small Game Performance category and finished fifth Saturday to advance to Sunday’s finals.
In the finals, they finished with a 94.4 raw score with a 1-point deduction to give them a fifth-place finish performance score of 93.4 and event score of 93.725, according to the NCA.
Fans can watch the performance on Varsity TV with a subscription.