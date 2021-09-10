Henley volleyball (2-1) notched a tough road win over St. Mary’s, Medford (3-3) in a five-set thriller on Thursday night.
The Hornets lost the first set, then rallied to capture the second and third frames then suffered a tough loss in the fourth game. But Henley battled back and won the final frame 15-11.
Henley won the match 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11).
“We were really pleased with the way they bounced back and battled through the whole match,” said Henley head coach Sierra Patzke.
After graduating a few key players last year, Patzke said she was glad this year’s squad could face a tough battle early as “playing good teams is only going to make us better.”
Kendal Hadwick led the team with 13 kills while Tanna Gregg also had a strong night at the net, Patzke said.
Setter Lily Cline chipped in 30 assists and Grace Kliewer had a solid performance from the service line. On defense, Bailey Bartlett contributed a team-high 20 digs.
“It’s exciting to get into games like that against teams that are going to challenge you and push you to work on things and keep improving,” Patzke said.
Lost River takes down Crosspoint
Strong serving allowed a young Lost River team to get by Klamath Falls’ Crosspoint on Thursday 3-1 (25-10, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22).
Crosspoint battled back into the match, winning the third game while the Raiders were experimenting with different substitutions and rotations, said Lost River head coach Katey Limb.
In the fourth game, Lost River fought through continued mistakes to eventually put away the Warriors.
“We were still able to push through and come out with a win, but we were starting to make more mistakes than usual,” Limb said.
Over the whole game, Lost River served with 84 percent accuracy over 82 total serves, Limb said, with two players served over 90 percent. Jazmin Cobian served with 94 percent accuracy and Celeste Cobian served with 92 percent accuracy.
“We didn’t lose anyone last year and the majority of our team are underclassmen, so we’re still trying to build,” said Limb, a first-year head coach.
Mazama continues to roll
Mazama volleyball (5-0) continued its winning ways after claiming the Basin Best tournament title last weekend.
This past week, the Vikings scored victories over Cascade Christian (2-2) and Lakeview (1-4). Through five games, the Vikings have only dropped one set, which came in their 3-1 victory over Cascade Christian.
In the 3-0 win over Lakeview on Thursday, Isabelle Hill again led the team with 10 kills. In all nine different players contributed to the team’s 40 total kills.
As of Friday, the Vikings five wins has them ranked No. 2 in the state among 4A schools. Sisters (3-0) is ranked first. Henley is No. 11 and Klamath Union (1-3) is No. 15.
Mazama defeated Lakeview 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-16) on Thursday.
Mazama defeated Cascade Christian 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-12) on Tuesday.
Other scores
Cottage Grove defeated Klamath Union 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-16).
North Lake defeated Gilchrist 3-0 (25-3, 25-12, 25-10).