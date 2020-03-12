Amid the spread of COVID-19, the Oregon State Athletics Association decided to cancel all remaining winter sports championships, including Henley and Klamath Union boys basketball's Class 4A state quarterfinal games scheduled for Thursday in Forest Grove.
The call brings an unceremonious end to the Hornets' and Pelicans' seasons.
“As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director.
The news came following cancellations, suspensions and postponements of sports across the state, nation and globe.
Hours before OSAA announced its decision to halt tournament play, the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament was cancelled. The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that the men's and women's national championship tournaments were cancelled as well, and late Wednesday night, the NBA suspended all play indefinitely.
Klamath Union head coach Ed Case wrote in an email to the H&N, "It was pretty disappointing for the kids, especially the seniors. I am very proud of the Pel boys."
For seniors and their families, especially, this news is understandably devastating.
“Seniors are disappointed that’s how their high school careers came to an end," Henley head coach Luke Hammond said. "Empty that we didn’t get a chance to compete. It was taken from us.
"That finality to their season that they didn’t get to control.”
Wednesday night the OSAA announced the games would be played without fans; attendance would be limited to essential personnel and media, but the tournaments would continue. Thursday morning, coaches attended a meeting where they were informed of the decision around 11 a.m.
"It’s just a weird experience," Hammond said. "We're disappointed to not get the chance to compete for a state championship."
The OSAA is still deciding the fate of spring sports ahead of the start of competition next week.