FOREST GROVE — In both teams’ first meeting with their quarterfinal opponent, the No. 4 Henley Hornets and No. 7 Klamath Union Pelicans will be in unfamiliar territory today as they open state tournament play in Forest Grove.
The Hornets have a seeding advantage over No. 12 Stayton and are the favorites to advance to the semifinal. Riding a nine-game win streak including a 12-point first round rout of Baker, Henley seems primed for a quarterfinal victory.
“This is the home stretch; we’re coming hard at everybody,” Henley senior DJ Hall said of the tournament after Saturday’s first-round win. “We just got to hope we come out on top.”
The Pelicans have a bit of a fight in No. 2 Philomath and will need to keep pushing hard if they hope to upset the Warriors. To get to the quarterfinal, Klamath Union outlasted Cascade in the first round with a one-point victory to advance.
While the Warriors and Pelicans have yet to meet, they have several mutual opponents — five in fact, including Skyline Conference teams North Valley, Hidden Valley and Phoenix, which Philomath swept in seven of seven games. Against those same teams, the Pelicans lost twice: once to Hidden Valley and once to Phoenix.
Most recently, Klamath Union lost to the Pirates in a 62-38 blowout in late February. Meanwhile, the Warriors bested the Pirates 48-45 two weeks later in the first round of state playoffs.
Henley plays at 3:15 p.m. at Forest Grove High School with Klamath Union following at 6:30 p.m.