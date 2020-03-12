Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

FOREST GROVE — In both teams’ first meeting with their quarterfinal opponent, the No. 4 Henley Hornets and No. 7 Klamath Union Pelicans will be in unfamiliar territory today as they open state tournament play in Forest Grove.

The Hornets have a seeding advantage over No. 12 Stayton and are the favorites to advance to the semifinal. Riding a nine-game win streak including a 12-point first round rout of Baker, Henley seems primed for a quarterfinal victory.

“This is the home stretch; we’re coming hard at everybody,” Henley senior DJ Hall said of the tournament after Saturday’s first-round win. “We just got to hope we come out on top.”

The Pelicans have a bit of a fight in No. 2 Philomath and will need to keep pushing hard if they hope to upset the Warriors. To get to the quarterfinal, Klamath Union outlasted Cascade in the first round with a one-point victory to advance.

While the Warriors and Pelicans have yet to meet, they have several mutual opponents — five in fact, including Skyline Conference teams North Valley, Hidden Valley and Phoenix, which Philomath swept in seven of seven games. Against those same teams, the Pelicans lost twice: once to Hidden Valley and once to Phoenix.

Most recently, Klamath Union lost to the Pirates in a 62-38 blowout in late February. Meanwhile, the Warriors bested the Pirates 48-45 two weeks later in the first round of state playoffs.

Henley plays at 3:15 p.m. at Forest Grove High School with Klamath Union following at 6:30 p.m.

swebster@heraldandnews.com; @WebsterSierraE

Tags

Sierra Webster is Sports Editor for the Herald and News. She is responsible for the production of the sports section and covering high school sports.