DORRIS — Saturday night’s Henley JV versus Butte Valley boys basketball game was a study in momentum swings.
Behind fast breaks and full court pressing, neither team looked to be the clear favorite in the first half of a track meet of a game at the 39th annual Bulldog Classic.
The Hornets took an initial 17-9 lead, but the Bulldogs responded on a 20-3 run. They finished the first quarter with back to back 3-pointers, then carried their momentum into the next period for a ten-point lead at 30-20.
They wouldn’t hold the lead long as the Hornets rallied for a 17-0 to finish the second quarter and retake the lead at 39-32 into halftime. Their intensity didn’t falter, and behind a flustered and fracturing Butte Valley squad, they took a 21-point victory at 76-54 to finish out the tournament.
For the Hornets, sophomore Kenon Taylor and freshman Owen Cheyne each had 16 points, while freshman Shaw Stork added another 12 to the rout.
Junior Gilberto Tapia led the Bulldogs with a double-double of a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds, followed by senior Matthew Rodriguez who had 14 points. Senior Trevor Allen and junior Brandon Hensley each had four assists.
Foul trouble was the real downfall of the Bulldogs, who had a combined 17 fouls – Hensley and Allen both fouled out of the game – and against a team that shot 55% from the free-throw line, Butte Valley’s fouls proved costly.
“I think it just lost us the momentum and we couldn’t regain it back,” Allen said. “You start getting that mentality of, ‘I’ve got four fouls. I can’t play as hard.’ When people stop playing 100%, that’s when we get beat.”
Two other Bulldogs were in potential foul trouble with three fouls.
Because of the calls, several Bulldogs started playing more hesitantly, afraid of fouling out and leading to some breakdowns on defense. Under pressure, they got in their own heads, started rushing and forcing offensive plays.
Meanwhile, the Hornets were taking advantage of the Bulldogs weaknesses to surge ahead, finishing with a 12-point lead at the end of the third.
Butte Valley head coach Ivan Mendoza said the Bulldogs need to stay controlled on offense and not let defensive pressure lead to confusion on play calls and miscommunication.
The Bulldogs never recovered, slipping further and further behind the Hornets for the eventual 76-54 final score.
“It’s just all about getting better out here right now,” Henley JV sophomore Eli Hayes said. “The season hasn’t started yet, so we’ve got to take these chances to push ourselves and get better.”
The Hornets are using the experience of playing against a varsity program to grow and be challenged as a JV team in the preseason.
“It is very hard to simulate for a JV team this kind of environment and this kind of intensity,” Henley head coach Brian Stork said. “To ask 14-, 15-year-old kids to respond – they got whacked in the mouth a little bit and then caught themselves and did really, really good job of cutting back into it the right way.
“More than what the scoreboard said, from Thursday we got better, and I think that’s all we’re really focused on right now,” he added. “Every time you step on the court, you get another chance to compete and another chance to work on stuff and get better.”