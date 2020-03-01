You can expect a lot of emotion when the end of your season arrives.
This was especially true for the Henley girls basketball team after they lost to Gladstone in a play-in state tournament game Friday, 65-51.
Longtime Henley head coach Shannon Carlson took her time talking to her players in the locker room.
As everyone left, not one dry eye exited the school’s gym — not one.
Carlson’s embrace with Henley senior Alexandria Sharp was heartfelt.
Sharp recalled Carlson joking, through heavy tears, that she should “Fail your second semester,” to which Sharp replied, “It’s crossed my mind.”
On paper, Henley was the better team.
There could have been controversy on why the Henley girls basketball team was even in a play-in.
Henley and Mazama finished with even 7-3 Skyline Conference records, and each beat each other during the regular season. But it was the Vikings who were put into the state competition next week at Valley Catholic.
Regardless, the No. 11 Hornets were paired against the No. 19 Gladiators at the Hornets’ Nest.
If there was ever a game that took the air out of the Hornets sails, it was against Gladstone, which quickly created wiggle room and an eventual 20-point lead in the third.
The only film Carlson had on Gladstone was an early preseason game.
The third quarter was the Hornets’ best chance of catching up. Gladstone only scored 11 points in the third, which was its weakest quarter.
Henley looked to get back into the game with 3-point shooting but, in a sequence, missed six 3-pointers alone in the third.
The Hornets did make noise in the fourth.
Five consecutive points by Sharp brought her team the closest it had been since the first half, 50-39, with 5:13 left.
It then became more difficult to get within striking distance.
Junior Gwyneth Cheyne fouled out.
The Hornets got within 11 points four times in the quarter alone.
Senior Raigan Loney fouled out with 2:28 left. Henley made the game 59-49 before the Gladiators scored four unanswered points to put a lid on the matchup.
“In my head, it was just put it all on the court. For a majority of our team, we did not all play well together like we have in the past, and I think it was mostly based on leaving everything you can out there and doing your absolute best,” Sharp said.
Loney and Sharp led Henley with 14 points each.
Junior Carli Moore added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Sharp only played two seasons for Henley after she transferred from Bonanza at the end of her sophomore season.
Carlson trusted her from the moment she arrived.
“I came in not knowing any of these girls,” Sharp said. “I just remember, by the end of (last) season, I was given a 3-point shot to make it to tie up the game. It was the last round of the playoffs before going to state and I missed the three. That was just absolutely devastating.
“We tried to have another girl with a putback. I just remember me, personally, missing it and costing them the rest of their season. For me, it was really upsetting because it was the closest team, even not knowing them since I was younger.
“I think last year was definitely a closer team for me but this year, we still got super close. By this game, we are all crying together at the end.”
What Sharp and some of her teammates have stood by this season is the phrase: “Always be gritty, never give in.”
Sharp has a chance to play for Shasta College in Redding, but is still not sure if she will decide to play college basketball.
“I did what I could and that was noticed by my coach,” she said.
“That shot was a really big crush (last season). I was depressed for weeks after that, and I will probably be over this season, too ... because basketball is kind of my thing. That is where I want to be.”