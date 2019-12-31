SISTERS — After dropping the first game of the tournament, Henley Hornets girls basketball rallied to win their next two, finishing on a Sunday 58-39 win over Crook County.
The Hornets and Cowboys were neck-and-neck in the first quarter to tie 14-all at the buzzer, but Henley came out roaring in the second period to surge to a 18-point lead at halftime behind a 26-8 quarter.
Even behind a nearly tied 18-17 second half, the Hornets second quarter was enough to secure their final game of the tournament.
Raigan Loney led all scorers with 19 points and added team-high seven rebounds and two assists with three steals. Kinzie Nelson added 13 points, including two 3-pointers, with two rebounds.
Sunday Boys Basketball
Sisters 47, Mazama 51
SISTERS — Mazama boys basketball narrowly won its last game at the Sisters Holiday Tournament to tournament host, the Outlaws, 51-47.
After dropping the first two games and riding a three-game losing streak, the Vikings were looking for a momentum-shifting win. They earned just that as they chipped away at the Outlaws Sunday.
Mazama led by just five points at halftime, but had a 17-15 second quarter, with Sisters trailing by three at the end of the third. The Vikings were able to hold off the Outlaws for the four-point win.
Cole Brosterhous led all scorers with 19 points and all three of Mazama’s 3-pointers. Steven Luna and Tristan Lee followed with eight points apiece.
Junction City 34, Henley 53
SISTERS — Henley boys basketball finished on a high note Sunday as the Hornets routed Junction City 53-34. After winning the first game of the Sisters Holiday Tournament, the Hornets fell to Marist before recovering for the end-of-tournament win.
Henley took an early 14-3 lead to establish dominance. The Tigers rallied to outscore the Hornets in the third, but a 17-10 final quarter for Henley secured the win.
Seth Howe led all scorers with 13 points, adding five rebounds, three assists and one steal. Matthew Neubert followed closely with 12, while Octavyn Newsom grabbed a team-high six boards.
Saturday Boys Basketball
Baker 48, Mazama 38
SISTERS — In their second game at the Sisters Holiday Tournament, the Mazama Vikings fell in a ten-point loss to the Baker Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs surged to an early 15-6 lead, leaving the Vikings in the dust. Mazama recovered and even outscored Baker in the third quarter 11-9, but the Vikings couldn’t overcome the early nine-point deficit.
Cole Brosterhous earned a team-high 13 points, while Steven Luna put up 10 points.
The Vikings managed to shut the Bulldogs out beyond the arc.
Friday Boys Basketball
Marist 51, Mazama 39
SISTERS — Mazama boys basketball’s fourth quarter proved fatal in its opening game at Sisters Holiday Tournament as the Vikings fell 51-39 to Marist.
The Vikings held with their opponents through halftime for even first and second quarters. The Spartans took just a one-point lead at the end of the third, but surged ahead to finish with a 12-point advantage after a 18-7 final period.
Mazama’s scoring was spread evenly. Tristan Lee scored nine, Isaac Hagerty eight, Steve Luna seven and Cole Brosterhous six.
Coquille 55, Lost River 39
COQUILLE — The Coquille Red Devils snapped Lost River boys basketball’s two-game win streak Friday at their home tournament. In the opening game, the Red Devils denied the Raiders the 3-ball to win 55-39.
The programs traded halves, with Coquille winning the first and Lost River rallying to win the second, but the Red Devil’s 30-19 first half overpowered the Raider’s 20-15 second.
Aiden McAuliffe scored a team-high 15 points behind 3-for-3 free-throw shooting, while Axel Ramos added 9 and was also perfect from the line.