Henley girls basketball routed the Phoenix Pirates in a 20-point win to secure their third-straight game Friday night at home 58-38.
The Hornets’ 19-7 first quarter secured an early lead and gave the Hornets momentum as they bested the Pirates in every quarter except the last, a 9-9 tie.
Raigan Loney led all scorers with 17 points and grabbed a team-high eight steals. Carli Moore added 12 points and four steals to the Hornets efforts.
Bonanza 49, Butte Falls 25
BUTTE FALLS — Bonanza used a big, 19-6, second-period effort Friday to take control of the game and went on to a 49-25 Southern Cascade League girls basketball victory at Butte Falls.
Jaycie Schooler claimed game-scoring honors with 20 Bonanza points, and was the only player in the game to reach double figures. She also led the Antlers in rebounds and steals with seven each.
Butte Valley 45, Surprise Valley 24
DORRIS — Butte Valley pulled away from Surprise Valley in the fourth period Friday as the Bulldogs posted a 45-24 Evergreen League girls basketball victory.
The Bulldogs held a 17-13 halftime lead, extended the advantage to 29-21 and then pulled away as Destiny Mozqueda and Kendra Chadwell both scored six points in the final quarter. Chadwell shared game-scoring honors with teammate McKenzie Anderson, each with 12 points.
Hallie Seely scored nine points for the Hornets.
Triad 28, Prospect 36
PROSPECT — Triad girls basketball was hoping to repeat a late December win against Prospect, the Timberwolves’ only Mountain Valley League win, but the Cougars got the best of Triad Friday.
The Timberwolves took the first half by three points, but the Cougars adjusted at halftime and took the second half by 11 points for a comeback victory.
Bailey Orlando scored a team-high 11 points, followed by Katie Eskildson, who had nine.
Lost River 56, Rogue River 31
ROGUE RIVER — Lost River girls basketball retained their status as undefeated in the Southern Cascade League, besting Rogue River 56-31 to improve to 3-0 in conference.
The Raiders stunned Rogue River 19-5 in the first quarter, and despite a 12-12 final quarter, dominated the whole game.
Lost River’s Angela Taylor led all scorers with 19 points, while Valeria Aguirre added 12.
Friday Boys Basketball
Phoenix 54, Henley 50
Henley boys basketball dropped its third straight game Friday night 54-50 in a four-point loss to Skyline Conference opponent Phoenix.
The Hornets trailed by seven points after the first half, but rallied back in their best quarter of the night to get within one point of the Pirates. Henley held with Phoenix in the third for a 12-12 quarter, but slipped in the final to hand the Pirates the league win.
Matthew Neubert led with 19 points, and Seth Howe followed with 16.
Lost River 80, Rogue River 47
ROGUE RIVER — Lost River dominated the first three quarters Friday and rolled past Rogue River, 80-47, in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
After taking an 18-7 lead in the first period, the Raiders eventually would take a 63-28 lead into the last quarter.
Carston Hartman claimed game-scoring honors with 20 points for Lost River, while Axel Ramos, Jimmy Lymand and Aiden McAuliffe all reached double figures.
Diego Agosto paced Rogue River with 10 points.
Central Christian 72, Chiloquin 33
CHILOQUIN — Central Christian outscored Chiloquin in all four quarters Friday as the Tigers captured a 72-33 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory at the Big Gym.
Josh Biever scored 31 points, and Jace Mills, 25 for Central Christian.
Robert Lawrence, Zachary Holcomb and Scotty Gilcrist each scored six points for the host Panthers. Gilcrist also had three steals, while Jayden Riddle pulled down seven rebounds for Chiloquin.
Hosanna Christian 64, Paisley 58
Hosanna Christian outscored Paisley, 24-9, in the second quarter Friday, an effort which allowed the Lions to take control of their Mountain Valley League boys basketball game and go on to claim a 64-58 victory.
Ethan Milligan, with eight three-point baskets, scored 34 points for Hosanna, while Will Maupin added 11.
Camden Froehlich scored 17 points for Paisley, with Noah McAllister and Aiden Jones also scoring in double figures.
Butte Valley 51, Surprise Valley 28
DORRIS — Butte Valley took the lead early on the way to a 51-28 Evergreen League boys basketball victory over Surprise Valley Friday night.
Brandon Hensley scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the opening quarter to help the Bulldogs take a 14-4 lead, one they expanded throughout the game. Hazen Ross and Wyatt Faivre both scored nine points for Butte Valley.
Blaize Royer had 11 points for the Hornets.
North Lake 57, Gilchrist 15
GILCHRIST — North Lake boys basketball made short work of Gilchrist on the road, as the Grizzlies struggled to find their first win of the season.
The Cowboys stunned the Grizzlies in the first quarter 19-0. In the second, Gilchrist’s best quarter, the Grizzlies managed six points. North Lake then powered to a 57-15 win.
Zach Wesler led all scorers with 26 points, more than all the Grizzlies combined. Kendall Wesler and Tyce Grassman added nine points apiece to the Cowboys efforts.
