If there’s a coach in the Skyline Conference who can make the changes to help her team win a second meeting after losing the first, it’s Henley’s Shannon Carlson.
Last time, Henley was one 3-pointer away from tying Mazama as time expired in the team’s first meeting at Valhalla Court.
Kinzie Nelson’s shot hit the left side of the rim and bounced up and out to give Mazama a 32-29 victory.
This time around, the Hornets were prepared.
Mazama went cold for a mere two points in their costly second quarter, as Henley went on to win and tie the Vikings (6-3) for second place in the Skyline Conference, 43-36.
Regardless of the slow second quarter, the Vikings still had a chance late.
A 3-pointer by Viking Kennedy Lease made the score 37-30, with 1:17 left.
With a chance to inch closer, Lease was unable to make the first of a one-and-one free throw try.
Henley senior Alex Sharp followed with two made free throws.
Lease was not quite done, sinking another 3-pointer to get her team within two possessions, 39-33, with 32.7 on the clock.
Nelson was fouled next. Not fazed by pressure, she made two free throws for the Hornets. With Lease fouled out, Mazama’s Averie Romander became the answer with a 3-pointer of her own to bring her team the closest it would get, 41-36, with 16.4 left.
At 10 seconds to go and ahead by six points, Henley’s Raigan Loney took a charge on Romander that helped seal the game as she fouled out.
“We are tied with them now for second place. First off, we are all happy we beat Mazama … the whole rivalry and everything,” Loney said. “I hope that can help us get into the second spot for league over them. I think we possibly could.”
Loney and Nelson led the way for Henley with 10 points each.
Romander scored 10 points for the Vikings, while Lease and Ella Baley added seven.
“Talking is huge on defense. We tried to focus on keeping a hand in their shooter’s faces,” Loney said. “They did not get as many three’s, and I do not think they got as many as they did last time.”
Loney had the difficult task of guarding Romander, the Vikings leading scorer, in both meetings this year. If Henley can beat North Valley and Mazama hands Klamath Union a loss Tuesday, both teams will end tied for second place in the conference.
“I had been planning on guarding Averie. I have been thinking about this for weeks,” Loney said. “Ever since we had lost to them, that is all we have wanted, is revenge back.”