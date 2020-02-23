There was much to celebrate for the Henley boys basketball team after handily beating Mazama at home Friday night, 67-36.
Senior night was a success for five Hornets: Matthew Neubert, Braden Lawrie, Darius Hall, Cameron O’Connor and Seth Howe.
The all too famous “I believe that we have won” chant was sung. Players were taking pictures with best friends, girlfriends and family members. But before players went into the locker room, Henley’s announcer made it known over his microphone Klamath Union had lost to Phoenix.
“We are glad that they lost, but to us it is just another game. It was a big game for us. We are No. 1 now in the conference, so we are feeling pretty good right now,” Hall said. “I do not think we really have roles; we just play together.”
Four Hornets ended in double figures versus the Viks.
Neubert was difficult to contain and ended with a game-high 18 points.
Howe had likely his best game as a Hornet and ended with 14 points and 12 rebounds, his first double-double. Lawrie added 13 points and Hall had 10 points and five assists.
Everything went wrong for Mazama in the first quarter and everything went right for the Hornets.
The Vikings had their worst quarter of four points in the first, while Henley exploded for its best with 21 points.
“It takes all of us to box out so I can get rebounds and the other way around, too,” Howe said. “It is easier when you trust the guys around you.”
Now, with the Pelicans losing decisively to Phoenix at Pel Court Friday, 62-38, the Hornets path to earning back-to-back Skyline Conference titles is much easier. All they need to do is beat North Valley on the road Tuesday, which the Hornets already did at home two weeks ago, 49-29.
“I think we all just knew it was our time. We all knew what our goal was and we all love each other so it was easy for us,” O’Connor said. “I knew these guys had my back and they knew I had their back. These are your best friends and it makes playing so much easy together.
“Going to basketball camps, I mean, we have been working for this goal for a long time. Four years, at least … a long time.”
Neubert and Howe have been playing alongside one another the longest, dating back to kindergarten at Henley.
Then O’Connor joined them: “We were playing with the Rebels together when I was in fifth grade,” he said.
“You get to see what it means to wear the ‘H’ on your chest,” Neubert said. “You get to know the standard here and how to value it.”
“We got it from the older guys,” Lawrie said. “This, what we are doing, is all for each other.”