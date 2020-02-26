GRANTS PASS — Henley boys basketball became the outright Skyline Conference champions Tuesday in the Hornets’ final regular season game at North Valley. The 56-39 victory secures Henley a spot in the Class 4A state tournament.
The Hornets got off to a fast 12-4 start, and while the Knights outscored them in the second quarter, Henley managed to maintain a seven-point edge headed into halftime.
The Hornets came back to outscore the Knights in both of the remaining quarters for a decisive 17-point title-deciding game.
Henley’s Braden Lawrie cinched a double-double with a team-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. J.D. Hall added three points with team-high eight assists and two steals with five rebounds.
Tuesday Girls Basketball
Henley 58, Knights 29
GRANTS PASS — Henley girls basketball earned its seventh Skyline Conference win 58-29 over North Valley to finish the regular season 7-3 and tie with Mazama, whom they beat last Friday, at the No. 2 spot in the conference.
But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Henley. The Hornets trailed by three points at the end of the first quarter, but recovered to take just a one-point advantage into the second half.
The Hornets held the Knights to an astounding no-score third quarter and racked up a 23-point ten minutes to stun North Valley. A 12-7 final quarter proved inconsequential as Henley took the nearly 30-point win Tuesday.
Henley’s Carli Moore led all scorers with 15 points and seven rebounds. Raigan Loney added 11 points and team-high eight rebounds and five steals, while Alex Sharp had eight points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Skyline Conference Class 4A qualifiers had not been announced at the time of this writing.
Class 1A Girls Playoffs
Chiloquin and Paisley girls basketball lost in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs Tuesday night, ending both programs’ seasons.
The Queens came up just short in a two-point loss at Prairie City, while Days Creek stunned Paisley in a 42-26 rout.