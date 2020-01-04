The Hornets’ strength lies in their defense.
It drives their game, powers their momentum and stifles their opponents.
In the first half against La Pine Friday, Henley boys basketball allowed only three field goals, holding the Hawks to just eight points in 16 minutes.
And while the Hornets struggled to make shots on offense, their defensive intensity earned several fast-break points and secured a 51-24 win.
“They really want to defend,” Henley head coach Luke Hammond said. “They take pride in wanting to play defense and holding teams to a low number. So far, we’ve done a great job of that.
“I like where we’re at defensively where we can make up for a lot of things,” he added.
And while that’s true, Hammond hopes the team can improve offensively to ease the load for defense.
“For us to get better, we’ve got to consistently start making shots,” he said. “That will help and won’t put as much pressure on us defensively.”
But one thing that is working on offense: the Hornets selflessness. Hammond said his team doesn’t care who scores individually, but how they’re doing collectively. Ten of Henley’s 12-man roster contributed to the Hornets’ efforts.
Senior Matthew Neubert led all scorers with 12 points. Senior Braden Lawrie added nine and junior Octavyn Newsom eight, while senior Seth Howe had five and sophomore Drew Frank and junior Joe Northcutt had four apiece.
As far as distributing the ball, senior point guard DJ Hall has that on lock down. With nine assists – just four shy of his career high – he had a hand in nearly half of the Hornets points.
Hall said he’s most proud of his teammates’ cooperation and hustle.
“We always support each other, and we always work as a team no matter what,” he said. “Nobody gets down or mad at each other.”
Not even when the Hornets got off to what felt like a slow start.
“We came out strong, well not in the beginning, but we got it back together,” Hall said. “Kept the tempo up from there and just stayed where we were at.”
While the Hawks got the first basket, the Hornets responded with a 17-3 run to establish dominance early. As Henley struggled to take care of the ball and find good shots, their defense carried them, holding the Hawks at bay while the Hornets worked out the kinks.
“We’re a work in progress offensively,” Hammond said. “We got the shots we wanted. We got a bunch of paint shots tonight which is what we wanted to do – to get inside against their zone, but we just weren’t making shots. Credit to our guys that they didn’t get rattled and kept going in there to get shots.”
Henley got a swing of momentum in the second half, taking advantage of forced Hawks turnovers to drive its offense, including a breakaway dunk by Neubert.
“It was great. We played efficiently,” Hall said.
“We’re ready. We’re trying to get to state. Don’t underestimate us.”
The Hornets have a couple more chances to pull all the pieces together before league starts in two weeks versus Klamath Union at home on Jan. 17.