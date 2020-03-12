PORTLAND — In the record books, Phoenix senior Emma Truex won’t go down as a four-time state champion, but that’s just a technicality – her first two victories came when the girls tournament was just an exhibition and not an OSAA-sanctioned event.
All that matters is that four times at Memorial Coliseum, her arm was raised after the final match, and when it happened after a 4-2 decision over Scappoose sophomore Bella Amaro in the 125 final, her smile said it all.
“It feels great to be able to know I’m the first girl to do it,” said Truex, who is ranked No. 17 in the country at 127 by FloWrestling and USA Wrestling. “It’s an amazing feeling.”
Truex also finished second at the Special District 3 boys tournament the previous weekend, but she wasn’t about to miss out on making history.
“I’d like to think I’d be a boys state placer,” she said. “But going for that four-time really had a special place in my heart ever since I was a kid.”
Truex and Amaro also met at last year’s inaugural OSAA state tournament, with Truex earning a second-round pin in the semifinals. Amaro recorded one of the rare victories by a girl against Truex, defeating her in sudden-victory overtime at the Oregon Classic in January.
“I knew going in it would be a tough one,” said Truex, who signed with Corban University after the tournament. “She’s a tough wrestler, but I was confident. I’m just glad I came out on top.”
Olivia Robinson, 170
Glencoe senior Olivia Robinson has been one of the nation’s top girls wrestlers during her high school career, but this month, she made her debut on the state championship stage.
Robinson’s road to the 170 final against Madras senior Bailey Dennis, who was vying for a fourth girls title, had been long and winding. For her first two years, Robinson attended St. Mary’s Academy, which does not offer wrestling as a sport.
She lived in the Glencoe district, but the commute from downtown Portland to west Hillsboro through late-afternoon traffic meant she would miss too many practices to make it feasible for her to compete for the Crimson Tide.
After earning All-America honors at the USA Wrestling Nationals in Fargo, N.D., in July 2018, she decided to transfer to Glencoe for her junior year in part so that she could wrestle with the team … but then she suffered a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.
She acknowledged being “a little bit” frustrated by all the setbacks, “but I think they made me the wrestler I am today,” she said. “I think the hardships I’ve gone through make me unique from other wrestlers.”
Sporting ruby red hair she dyed just because, Robinson faced Dennis in a highly anticipated matchup of nationally ranked wrestlers — Robinson is No. 4 at 164 pounds and Dennis No. 6 at 180. As expected, the match was taut throughout, with neither wrestler taking the other down and each scoring a single point for an escape.
The match went to sudden-victory overtime, and it appeared as if it might head to the ultimate tiebreaker when suddenly, it was over. Dennis was called for her second stalling violation, giving Robinson the penalty point and the state title.
“I was being aggressive and shooting, and she was backing up,” said Robinson, who has signed to wrestle at Eastern Oregon University.
“This means everything to me. It feels really good.”
Tyler Richardson, 140
Vale sophomore Tyler Richardson romped to a state title in her first appearance at the OSAA wrestling championships last season, and her first two matches this year were more of the same — two second-round pins to reach the 140 final against Glencoe’s Elbereth Ragsdale, whom she defeated earlier in the month in the North District final.
From the opening whistle, though, Ragsdale showed she wasn’t going to sit back and let Richardson dictate the match. She shot quickly and took Richardson straight to her back, straining desperately for the pin that would clinch what would have been one of the most surprising results of the weekend.
“I was like, ‘This cannot happen!’” Richardson said. “She came out of nowhere with that, so go her, but no way … was I letting that happen to me.
“I need the state championship title. It was mine.”
Richardson somehow wriggled free, then worked her way to a reversal and put Ragsdale in the cradle. Unlike Ragsdale, Richardson cinched the deal, getting the pin after a frantic 75 seconds on the mat.
“I was like, ‘OK, you got close, but it’s over now,’” Richardson said. “It’s going to be nice to look back one day and think, freshman year, state champ. Sophomore year, state champ. And junior year, senior year, hopefully the same thing.”