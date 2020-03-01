PORTLAND — Klamath Union senior Isaiah Franco and Bonanza senior Oak Tenold earned second-place finishes Saturday in their respective Class 4A and Class 2A/1A Oregon state wrestling championships at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
In the Class 4A 132-weight class final, Franco was pinned in 3 minutes, 27 seconds by Woodburn senior Freddy Hernandez, while Tenold lost 6-4 in an overtime period to Jefferson junior Rene Flores in the Class 2A/1A 126s.
All of the area wrestlers who competed for third place were in the Class 2A/1A competition.
Lost River’s Agustin Cisneros pinned Jacob Whittles of Nestucca to place third at 106, while Bonanza’s Tanner Mestas was third at 132 after he decisioned fourth-seeded Riley Rothrock of Santiam. Mestas was a No. 3 seed, while Cisneros was a fourth seed.
Taking third place from Lakeview was second-seeded Wyatt Patzke at 145. Patzke pinned Carter Blackburn of Union/Cove in 2:48 in their placement bout.
In fourth place, Lakeview’s Dylan Julian fell to Isaiah Toomey from Culver in 2:33, while North Lake’s Dalton Puckett lost in a 5-3 decision to Oakland’s Wil Powell.
In the battles for fifth and sixth places in the Class 4A tournament, Mazama’s Ethan Richards and Cade Wynne both won by fall to place fifth in the competition.
Richards pinned Chael Williams of Gladstone in 48 seconds to place fifth at 170 pounds, while Wynne pinned third-seeded Lawson Talamantez of Seaside in 1:26 to claim his fifth-place medal.
Mazama teammate Tanner Wood dropped a technical fall to Kyle Wolfe of Ontario in the bout for fifth and sixth place at 126.
Coming up short
Earlier in the day, a few wrestlers lost in matches which would have allowed them to have placed in their respective tournaments.
Among them were Bonanza’s Breanna Mestas and Mazama’s Natanee Campbell in the girls tournament.
Both went 1-2 and came up one victory shy of placing, Mestas at 120 pounds, and Campbell at 130.
In the boys tournaments, Henley’s Scott Renslow and Tulson Higgins, and Mazama’s Isaac Pena were also a win shy of placing.
Renslow went 2-2 at 182 pounds in the Class 4A championships, his final loss a 7-5 decision to Wynne in a bout that determined which of the two Klamath Falls wrestlers would come home with a medal. Renslow was the No. 4 seed.
Higgins wrestled at 152 pounds.
Pena also went 2-2, but at 285, and his first tournament loss came to the No. 1 seed in his weight class, Gabe Shukle of La Grande.
There were several other Klamath Basin wrestlers who came up two victories shy of placing in this year’s state championships.
In the Class 2A/1A competition, Chance Solus of Bonanza, and Bryson Granger and Morgan Ludwig of Lakeview were two wins shy of placing at 152, while North Lake’s Leon Price was two wins shy at 170.
Granger wrestled at 126 pounds.
Both Ludwig and Price were the No. 3 seeds in their weight classes.
In the Class 4A tournament, Henley’s Madison Shearer (106) — the only girl to wrestle in the boys tournament — Jaxon Mengis (106) and Riley Ore (113), and Kyler Pemberton (113), Treyce Horton (120), Jullin Gardner (145), Christian Lewis (160) and Dominic Hankins (220) all were two victories shy of placing.