LAKEVIEW — Lakeview held its final home wrestling meet of the season on Wednesday evening, welcoming a Modoc team with close familial ties and honoring two graduating seniors.
Dylan Julian and Kylen Ward were both honored for their four-year efforts in the high school ranks, both advancing to become state qualifiers — a feat they intend to repeat this year.
“I moved here in 2013, and I have been humbled to work with Kylen and Dylan,” said Lakeview head coach Shannon Ludwig. “They are great young men, hard workers, and excellent leaders.
“They will be successful in whatever they do — they have shown that through four years and the journey upon which they’ve gone will set them up for life. I am very proud of them and humbled to be their coach.”
Only an hour’s drive apart, the two schools share close bonds among wrestlers and coaches.
Ludwig previously served as an assistant coach to Modoc’s long-tenured head coach, Shaun Woods. According to Woods, not only has he seen Ludwig’s kids grow up in wrestling — Morgan Ludwig now one of Lakeview’s top competitors as a sophomore in the 152-weight class — he even recalls coaching the father of current Lakeview sophomore Wyatt Patzke.
Modoc arrived in Lakeview with superior numbers, duplicating several weights with JV and varsity wrestlers, while Lakeview sported only seven active members on their team.
What the Honkers lacked in quantity they proved in quality, as they won six of the seven direct matches, though forfeits contributed to Modoc’s overall victory in team points, 48-36.
Ludwig permitted Woods to hold several exhibition matches to give Modoc’s JV wrestlers extra mat time in a meet setting. Exhibitions included a matchup of Modoc’s two female wrestlers, Emily Gensel and Karlee Pedrola, with Pedrola getting the best of her teammate by pin.
“Under the lights in front of everyone is way different than in practice, you can’t duplicate that,” said Woods.
Following several forfeits, the first competitive match came in the 126-class. Brayson Granger defeated Modoc’s Cayro Landaverde by pin in the second period.
Senior Ward, in his final match in his home gym competing at 132, won by pin over Modoc’s Landon French. In the 138-weight, Lakeview’s Nathan Culbertson won by pin in a hard-fought match over Max Blankenship.
In the 145-weight class, Patzke easily defeated Brien Massey, at one point upending Massey and then dragging him like a ragdoll back into the circle before ending the match by pin.
In one of the most compelling matches of the evening, Ludwig squared off against Modoc’s Caleb Hill, one of the few matches to reach the second period. Ludwig led 5-0 after the first period, but quickly pinned Hill at the start of the second.
After a 160-weight forfeit in Modoc’s favor, Julian kept Lakeview’s winning streak going with a first period pin of Logan Lee. Another forfeit by Lakeview in the 182-class preceded the lone Modoc victory of the night, when in the 195-class Modoc’s Alex Olsen pinned Wyatt Julian. Additional forfeits were gained by Modoc at 220 and 285.
“I was very pleased with the performance,” Ludwig said. “We had seven guys and went 6-1, can’t ask for much more. They controlled what they could, we can’t control forfeits — I was very pleased against a good team like Modoc.”
Woods saw the evening’s event as a net-gain as well despite individual head-to-head results, a chance for added experience in a competitive setting for his large but relatively inexperienced team.
“We had a couple guys who had takedowns tonight who I wasn’t sure they could even score a point, so that kind of stuff I am thrilled about,” Woods said. “Most of Lakeview’s kids are three- or four-year wrestlers, while I have a few that are still learning how to put on the ankle band right. As long as they tried hard I was thrilled.”
Both teams return to action on Saturday, Lakeview traveling to Rogue River for a dual meet, and Modoc venturing to Etna.