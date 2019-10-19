MERRILL — A six-point loss to Glide Friday night left a grim expression on the face of Lost River’s Aiden McAuliffe.
The senior quarterback was noticeably upset after a 14-8 defeat to the Wildcats in the school’s homecoming game, which also was the the school’s annual Spud Bowl contest.
“I knew from the beginning week of practice, we weren’t prepared. We came off a big win versus Lakeview and we just drank the Kool-Aid,” McAuliffe “We thought it was going to be easy and did not prepare well.
“I told one of my good buddies (Colton Wright) on the team, we did not practice well. This game is not going to be easy.”
Caidyn Cunningham came in to replace Glide’s starting quarterback, who left the game with a concussion.
The Wildcat senior is primarily his team’s running back, and used his strongest trait effectively to trick the Raiders throughout the night. He scored the game’s first touchdown, a five-yard run with 6:53 left in the first quarter.
Cunningham later broke three tackles and ran away from the pocket to throw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Ackerman in the second period. The pass was thrown to the left corner of the end zone, just in time to be retrieved by Ackerman before he had no place to land his feet.
Lost River finally scored with 7:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders made most of a failed Wildcat fake punt, and recovered the football in the red zone. The Raiders, all of a sudden, had life when Wright ran the ball for a two-yard score.
The team’s chances were hurt when Cunningham had a crucial run of 35 yards on 3rd-and-10, with 5:23 left, called back by a penalty.
The mistakes piled up for the Raiders in the final quarter.
Glide then missed a 45-yard field goal, which Lost River retrieved, but the team’s returner was positioned far back, and was quickly tackled.
With three minutes left, the Raiders had to go 94 yards for a chance to tie.
They were pushed to the brink and were unable to move forward after a run call on 4th-and-10, with 1:45 left.
Another offsides call hurt the Raiders.
“We are going to come out this Monday and keep working. When it is game time again, keep working,” senior Giovanni Rizo said. “I think we definitely have to work on scouting the opponents. We need to work on hustling, like on offense, for example.
“We have to run our two-minute drill where it is just go, go, go.”
What might have made Lost River head coach Dennis Dunlea pull his hair were the lost chances his Raiders had. In all, Lost River had three turnovers, two interceptions and one fumble.
“You let it bother you, and you let it hurt you a little bit because if it does not matter to you, you are playing the wrong game,” Dunlea said. “In this game, nobody will give you anything. You have to fight for it, scratch, claw and have to take what you want.”
Dunlea took credit for his team’s final fourth down play when his team looked confused and were stopped at the line of scrimmage. He told his team he should have called a timeout.
The Raiders have made it a tradition to split into groups based off their positions after a team huddle with Dunlea and his coaching staff once the game is finished.
“We break on the 50 ever since they lost in the state championship in 96, I am pretty sure,” McAuliffe said.
This time for McAuliffe, the post-game talk was more assertive.
“I do not see this as a positive. We should have put that team behind by, like, three touchdowns. I told them to take everything more serious. Last week, wasn’t serious. Next week, it’s going to be,” McAuliffe said.
“We had an excellent week of practice versus Lakeview. It was one of the best I have ever been a part of. We came out and took it to them. Then, we thought it was easy. We did not work hard. It was an entirely different feel.
“The older guys are going to take control of it, and the younger guys are going to get up and lead, or they are going to be ran over. Not in a bad way, but it is just that we have to prepare ourselves better.”
