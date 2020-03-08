Saturday’s Southern Oregon rivalry game was nearly a draw.
Two periods had passed and the third was nearing its end and neither the Medford Jr. Spartans nor the Klamath Falls Ice Hawks had taken an advantage.
With five minutes on the clock, Klamath Falls captain Sherman Durant found the back of the net to lift the Ice Hawks past the Jr. Spartans.
Klamath Fall’s Grace Girdner and Medford’s An Bloch were sent to the penalty box with seven minutes remaining in the game on hooking and roughing penalties, respectively.
Just as they were returning to play, Michael Bair found Durant for the Ice Hawks’ game-winning goal.
Klamath Falls plays Medford again today at 12:30 p.m. at the Bill Collier Ice Arena for a rematch.